Spring into gardening

With warmer weather quickly approaching in North Carolina, this year could be a great time to start your garden. Having a garden provides many benefits including fresh-produce, exercise and even time spent with your family. Including your children in the gardening experience can provide them with an opportunity to have fun outdoors and learn several new skills.

Some of the skills children can improve on or learn from a garden are responsibility, nurturing and self-confidence. You can discuss with your children about the essential things that plants need like nutrients, water, and light. It is also easy to assign tasks to your child that relate to the garden, such as watering, weeding, harvesting, and more. Children will also begin to see cause and effect relationships between how plants react when they do not get all the essential things they need to live.

Depending on where you live you may not be able to have a huge garden. It is okay to start small and to start simple. A lot of vegetables and herbs can flourish in container gardens, like 5-gallon buckets. If a garden in your back yard is not ideal, consider starting a community garden.

The Journal of Community Health has researched to show that a community garden can reduce food insecurity, improve fruit and vegetable consumption, and strengthen family relationships. Being food insecure is defined as being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritious food. According to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, almost 16% of the population in Sampson County is food insecure.

If you are interested in starting a community garden in your neighborhood or area where you live contact the Steps to Health program in Sampson County to see if your community qualifies for assistance. For more tips and more guidelines on when and where to plant your garden search NC State Extension’s website or contact the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_meghan-baker-1-1-1-.jpeg

By Meghan Baker Contributing columnist

Meghan Baker is a nutrition educator serving Duplin and Sampson counties. She is housed in Duplin County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-296-2143.

