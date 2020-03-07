Senior news

Greetings, this is the day that the Lord let us rejoice and be glad in it. It is such beautiful weather outside. God is so good to bless us with great blessings.

I want to share a praise report before I say anything else. My husband and I had quite a few health issues this past year, but god has seen us through. Last week with no warning my husband had a heart attack. He had two stents put in but he’s fine at home resting. God is good all the time. Keep us as well as all others in prayers that are sick and suffering. The bible tells us in Peter 5-6-7 to: “Humble ourselves therefor under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time, cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” John 3:16- “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosever believed in him should not perish but have everlasting life. These words are so true. I just thank god for his goodness and mercy.

Upcoming events:

March 31 – Carolina Foot Care will be here. Come on out, get your nails cut, your feet massaged, and other programs will be coming up soon. Watch for the dates! We encourage all seniors 55 and over to come on out and join us. We are open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a good place to be, good fellowship, special activities, and much more.

Easter is soon approaching so let us be thinking about the “Real Reason for the Season” Jesus is the reason for the season. Let’s think about this. It’s not about bunnies, candy, and pretty outfits or cook outs, It’s about Jesus’s death, suffering crucifixions but most of all his resurrections because he died, Rose again on the third day and lives in our spirit. We can face all things through Christ Jesus. Thank God for allowing his son to die for us. Let’s all share Jesus, We can best do this by portraying Jesus in our Daily lives. Remember our lives are the only Bible some will read.

As I end my article today, I want to do it with daily words of wisdom. You know, the first sign of wisdom is the fear of the Lord. Faith is seeing light with your heart, when all your eyes see is darkness. Little things in in life can give happiness. Believe in yourself. Don’t ruin a good day today by thinking about a bad yesterday, Let it go. No matter how you feel, get up dress up, show up, and never give up. Be the best version of you. Henry Ford once said “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right”. A few sincere words can have an impact on a life. Live, Love and Laugh. Share a Smile.

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

