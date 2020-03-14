Senior news

Greetings to my faithful readers, I was so blessed this morning as I saw my dear friend Mr. Famous Raynor. His words were “I do enjoy your article in the paper.” That encourages me to keep writing. I love to write, I love to talk. The more I write the faster I go when I talk the more I talk the faster I go. I somewhat talk and write the same pattern. I love them both. If I can encourage someone as I write and talk then my day will be filled with joy, then finish with a smile and a hug. It’s the small things that count. Let’s all try and leave a dash.

Many beautiful things as we look at the beauty around us. It’s amazing. Beautiful faces, houses, yards, flowers, sunrise, sunset, the skies, farmers, animals, all the beauty of life. As I write I’m reminded of Lillie Trotter just before her death she looked out a window and saw a vision of a heavenly chariot. According to her biography, a friend asked “Are you seeing many beautiful things?” she answered, “Yes, many beautiful things.” She was a talented artist, but she chose to serve Jesus as a missionary in Algeria. John Russkin was her tutor. He was said to have commented on what a waste to choose the mission field over a career in art. Every day we can choose to let Christ’s life shine in our lives to display his beauty.

Upcoming events:

Carolina Foot Care on March 31, come on out and get your nails trimmed and your feet massaged.

March 17 is St. Patrick’s celebration.

April 27 is the Mini Health Fair with Sampson Community College Nursing students.

Computer Classes will begin in April. Watch out for the dates. Classes fill in fast.

As I come to a close, I just want to leave a few words of wisdom. “Be a Tree that bends, rooted and strong but relaxed and flexible, no matter what it is.” By living to your full potential, you’ll not only change your world, but you’ll also change the world around you. Personal growth is important in all of life’s stages. You need to keep growing to deal effectively with others.

Remember love your neighbor as yourself. Treat others as you want to be treated. Love, Live and Laugh. Enjoy Life.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Marie-Faircloth-2-1-1.jpg

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.