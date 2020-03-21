Senior News: Coronavirus

Hello all my faithful readers. At this point, I just want to encourage you to “Be Blessed and not stress.” We need to put our trust in God. The maker and finisher of all things.

As we look around and see, and hear the news our entire world is faced with anxiety, fear and turmoil but I do believe the bible says “God has not given us the spirit of fear. He is our anchor and our stronghold. Let’s look at the hill where our help cometh.”

The lord is our help. It’s a praying time folks. Let’s get real, prayer changes things.

In this time of trouble let us be as careful as possible. Our health is our top priority. Let’s limit direct contact and limit indirect contact. Respect social space and engage in good hygiene practices. Wash your hands often and sanitize them. Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue. Just be careful and help each other, especially those less fortunate than we are.

I am having a hard time. I am a “Hugger,” so it’s hard not to touch and hug. I went to Roses, my husband asked me “How many people did you hug?” my answer was “my niece and nephew.” Well, face the truth they could have had a flu germ. So, believe me, we have to be careful. No matter how much it might hurt.

Under safety regulations, the Garland Senior Center will be closed to participants effective March 18 until April 3. At that time we will reassess the situation. Meals will continue to be served to our homebound folks, as well as those congregate participants that may have a need. Our staff will be on board as long as needed.

Please be patient. Everyone is trying to make things as pleasant as possible. Please let’s help our elderly folks. Check on them, share if we have products they can’t get.

Don’t be greedy. Some people can’t purchase a big bulk of stuff at once.

Be considerate of others. It looks like a long journey, so try and be patient, drink water, stay hydrated and don’t let your throat and mouth get dry.

Words of wisdom: love the life you live and live the life you love. Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom – Thomas Jefferson

Wisdom is not a product of schooling but of a lifelong attempt to acquire it. Never mistake knowledge for wisdom, one helps you make a living. The other helps you make a life. – Albert Einstein

Be safe, wash your hands, keep your distance, share some tissue if you need to. It’s the little things that count.

Live, love and laugh.

Sometimes in life, things fall apart so better things can fall together, so god be the glory. — Vernett Murphy

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shadetree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

