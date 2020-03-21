Just-A-Mere Garden Club hosts March meeting

Courtesy photo Rachel Edwards presents a program on seed bombing at the March meeting of the Just-A- Garden Club. Martha Turner and Betsy Williams listen to her program. -

Members of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club focused on seed bombing at their March meeting. Speaker Rachel Edwards talked on the ancient Japanese practice that has had renewed interest with Earth Day.

Seed bombs are golf-size balls made out of a wildflower seed and mud mixture. When dried, these seed bombs can be thrown or launched by a slingshot onto unmaintained or uninhabited areas. Edwards showed a video to further explain this practice and gave each lady a seed bomb to supply wildflowers in unlikely places.

The club meeting was held at the home of Wilma Jean Wise, on Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. The hostess was assisted by her sister, Sheila Oglesby.

Vases of daffodils added a touch of springtime in the Wise home for the meeting.

First Vice-President Beverly Best opened the meeting with the group reading the club collect.

Best then presented the devotion “The Face of the Future” and followed it with prayer.

In the business, the group discussed plans for the upcoming Arbor Day.

It was announced that the Annual Meeting of Garden Club of North Carolina will be held on April 26-28. Members received registration forms for the meeting, which will be held at the Embasy Suites in Cary.

A bromelaid, which was the hostess gift, was won by Best.

The club motto was repeated to conclude the meeting.

Pig picking cake and checkerboard cake were served along with ham and cheese sliders, a snack mix, peanut candy, coffee and soft drinks. Also, the hostess remembered her guests with a take-home container of peanut candy.

Rachel Edwards presents a program on seed bombing at the March meeting of the Just-A- Garden Club. Martha Turner and Betsy Williams listen to her program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Just-A-Mere-Garden-Club.jpeg Rachel Edwards presents a program on seed bombing at the March meeting of the Just-A- Garden Club. Martha Turner and Betsy Williams listen to her program. Courtesy photo