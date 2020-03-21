Hobbton’s SGA announces pageant winners

The Hobbton High Student Government Association recently sponsored the Junior and Little Miss Hobbton pageants. Winners are from left: Mackenna Sinclair, Petite Miss Hobbton; Peyton Phillips, Little Miss Hobbton; Carlie Wade, Junior Miss Hobbton and Ansley McLamb, Tiny Miss Hobbton.

