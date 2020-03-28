Garland senior news: Think safety!

Dear Readers,

I hope all is well in this time of so much stress. I hope that my article fills in a little void. As I write I am trying to think of ways to encourage you. All I can say is put your trust in God. He is in control. Our fore-parents went through hard times and they made it with prayers, faith in God and just coming together to help each other. I can remember some hard times. I was born in 1940 so it was starting to ease off a little. I can remember the war and family members that were in that war. I do remember my mother sending me to the store to go get sugar and coffee with the ration stamps, you got very little.

Our minds, spiritually and mentally are in a mess at this point. So I encourage you to pray, slow down and read your bible. Think positive. Most of all know that God is in complete control. Please use all safety methods. Keep your distance at all times. Wash your hands and sanitize. Alcohol and Aloe Vera is a good mix for sanitizing. It’s not always the wipes and sanitizers that you buy, sometimes we have to improvise and use whatever we have on hand, get out the box. Let’s try to be calm. This too shall pass, but we have to pray, seek God’s face turn from our sinful ways then we may hear from heaven. It’s all about Jesus. So as the song says “Trust and Obey “there is no other way to be happy. It’s Trust and Obey.

We are all saying “thank you” to certain groups of people for their service in this time of crisis. For me, I would like to say a special thanks to the people in the Aging Division for their work in catering to our aging population. Those of us who provide home-delivered meals daily as well as other services here at the Garland Center. We are closed to our participants but we are here daily to meet their needs providing the meals, telephone reassurance or whatever we can do to help the elderly feel more secure. I especially want to thank my staff as well as volunteering for being here. Josie, James, Carolina and Lauren Everette. A big thanks for all they do. Thanks to all other sites and their staff for providing services as well. Working together is better.

Words of Wisdom: Les Brown wrote: “forgive yourself for your fault and your mistakes and move on.” Les Brown also wrote, “if you’re going through hell, don’t stop, keep going.” He also said, “Don’t let someone else’s opinion of you become your reality. Achieve your best life, live your life your way. You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. Always remember that your present situation is not your final destination. The best is yet to come. Remember to help somebody as you go along. Live, love and laugh. Keep some time for yourself and love yourself. Then you will be able to share with others. Let your life shine. Take life one day at a time. Never lose your life or hope.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

