Creamy Chicken Artichoke Risotto

This one-pot meal can easily be transformed into a delicious side dish to bring to your favorite holiday gathering! From the American Heart Association’s cookbook, Instant and Healthy, this dish can be made quickly in an electric pressure cooker or easily transformed to a stove-top recipe if needed. This has been a family and class favorite of mine for a while and I know you will love it too!

Ingredients:

– 2 teaspoons olive oil

– 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 4 ounces each), all visible fat discarded, flattened to ¼-inch thickness

– 2 medium shallots, chopped

– 2 medium garlic cloves, minced

– 1 cup uncooked Arborio rice (Arborio rice is an Italian rice that helps give risotto the creamy texture it’s known for)

– 8 ounces frozen artichokes (if you can’t find frozen, opt for canned or jarred and rinse thoroughly)

– 2 cups fat free, low sodium chicken broth or chicken stock

– 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

– ¼ cup shredded or grated parmesan cheese

– 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions for Electric Pressure Cooker:

1. Heat the oil in the pressure cooker on sauté. Cook the chicken for 4 to 6 minutes, turning to brown all over. Remove the chicken from the cooker.

2. Put the shallots in the pressure cooker. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring frequently. Add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring frequently. Add the rice. Cook until the rice begins to brown and is translucent, stirring frequently. Stir in the artichokes (if frozen, if using canned skip and add at the end). Pour the broth over the rice mixture. Scrape the sides of the pressure cooker to keep all the food in the liquid. Place the chicken in the rice mixture. Secure the lid. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Quickly release the pressure.

3. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Stir the peas (and canned artichokes if using) and parmesan into the rice mixture. Transfer the rice to a platter. Place the chicken on the rice (I like to shred the chicken in with the rice rather than serve on top, but your choice). Sprinkle with parsley.

Directions for Stove-Top:

1. Heat the oil in a large pot on medium heat. Cook the chicken for 6-10 minutes, or until it reads an internal temperature of 165°F, turning to brown all over. Remove the chicken from the pot.

2. Put the shallots in the pot. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring frequently. Add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring frequently. Add the rice. Cook until the rice begins to brown and is translucent, stirring frequently. Stir in the artichokes (if frozen, if using canned skip and add at the end).

3. Pour the broth ½ cup at a time into the rice mixture, allowing the rice to soak up the broth each time before adding more liquid. Continue adding broth a ladle at a time for 20 to 30 minutes or until the grains are tender but still firm (al dente).

4. Stir the peas (and canned artichokes if using) and parmesan into the rice mixture. Transfer the rice to a platter. Place the chicken on the rice (I like to shred the chicken in with the rice rather than serve on top, but your choice). Sprinkle with parsley.

Serves 4; 1 cup per serving

Nutrition Information Per serving:

Calories: 396

Total Fat: 6.5g

Saturate Fat: 2.0g

Cholesterol: 76mg

Sodium: 315mg

Carbohydrates: 48g

Fiber: 7g

Protein: 33g

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.