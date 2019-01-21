Church outreach

* The deadline for church briefs is noon on Wednesday

All Together Ministries

Third Sunday service Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. Speaker will be evangelist Ruby Smith.

Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church

A baton twirling program entitled Twirlers for Christ is being offered for girls in grades 3-8. There is now fee required, however you must purchase a baton. Meetings are the second and fourth Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Katrina Boykin at 910-990-7310.

Calvary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Second Edition from New Bern will be in concert Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this event.

Cedar Point Disciples Church

The 15th annual 100 Men in Black/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held Sunday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Louis Threatt from Durham will be the guest speaker. There will be musical guests on the program.

First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw

A service celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Dr. Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist

The Faison Family of Turkey will celebrate 32 years of singing unto the Lord Sunday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Several groups will be on the program, inlcuding, First Baptist Adult Choir, Calypso; The Gospel Sensationals, Clinton; Hines Chapel Male Chorus, Warsaw; Warsaw Male Chorus, Warsaw; Jerusalem Travelers, Turkey; First Baptist Turkey Male Chorus, Turkey; The Brinson Singers, Warsaw; Inspirational Gospel Choir, Ivanhoe; and the Kingdom Builders, Goldsboro.

Keep It Real Christian Center

Regular services are held every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible study held every Thursday night at 7 p.m. The church is located at 949 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church

The Laymen League Annual MLK breakfast will be held Monday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. Guest messenger will be elder David Marible, pastor of Saint Paul’s Church of Christ.

Mount Olive Church of God

Servant’s Call of Sneeds Ferry will be at the church, 1002 Hinson St., Mt. Olive, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

The New Church of Christ

Prophetic services in February will be held at 7 p.m. each night. Featured are prophet Leroy Hargett Feb. 4-8, prophetess Gwendolyn Gibbs Feb. 11-15, prophet Ronnie Spears Feb. 18-22 and prophetess Robin Jackson Feb. 25-March 1.

Tim’s Gift

Living Free for families with addictions meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Prayer is held every Tuesday at 7 a.m. A grief support group “Faith” for parents and family members who have lost a child or sibling the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.