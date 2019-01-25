Church outreach

* The deadline for church briefs is noon on Wednesday

Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church

A baton twirling program entitled Twirlers for Christ is being offered for girls in grades 3-8. There is now fee required, however you must purchase a baton. Meetings are the second and fourth Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Katrina Boykin at 910-990-7310. The clothes closet will be open Saturday, Jan. 26, from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry will be open the same day from 10 a.m.-noon.

Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church

Worship service will be held Sunday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. Recognition of deacons and trustees will be observed. The Rev. Cleophis Corbett will be the guest messenger. The adult choir will render the music.

Calvary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Second Edition from New Bern will be in concert Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this event.

Clinton International Church

Regular morning worship service will be held Sunday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. featuring pastor Paul Blue.

Goshen Disciples Church

Revival will conclude tonight, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Glaspie will be preaching.

Holly Grove Holiness Church

Regular morning service will be held Sunday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. The guest messenger will be pastor Russell Kinlaw. Music rendered by the combine choir.

Keep It Real Christian Center

Regular services are held every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible study held every Thursday night at 7 p.m. The church is located at 949 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

Mount Olive Church of God

Servant’s Call of Sneeds Ferry will be at the church, 1002 Hinson St., Mt. Olive, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance

The 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. The guest messenger will be pastor Latoya Brewington. Music will be featured by the MLK Mass Choir.

The New Church of Christ

Prophetic services in February will be held at 7 p.m. each night. Featured are prophet Leroy Hargett Feb. 4-8, prophetess Gwendolyn Gibbs Feb. 11-15, prophet Ronnie Spears Feb. 18-22 and prophetess Robin Jackson Feb. 25-March 1.

Tim’s Gift

Living Free for families with addictions meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Prayer is held every Tuesday at 7 a.m. A grief support group “Faith” for parents and family members who have lost a child or sibling the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.