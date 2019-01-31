Church outreach

* The deadline for church briefs is noon on Wednesday

Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church

The church is sponsoring an ordination certification service Sunday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. for some of the associate ministers. This service will feature pastor Cornelius Moore and the choir and congregation of First Missionary Baptist, Kenansville.

A baton twirling program entitled Twirlers for Christ is being offered for girls in grades 3-8. There is now fee required, however you must purchase a baton. Meetings are the second and fourth Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Katrina Boykin at 910-990-7310.

Burning Bush United Holy Church

A prayer breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9-10 a.m. Service will begin at 10 a.m. and last through noon featuring evangelist Dr. Hattie Lofton.

Calvary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Second Edition from New Bern will be in concert Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this event.

First Baptist Church

408 College Street

“Souper Sunday” will be celebrated Sunday, Feb. 3, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Please bring cans of soup.

Greater St. Luke UHCA

A mission service will be held Sunday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. The messenger will be elder Jerry Pitts, associate minister of the church. The male chorus will provide the music.

Keep It Real Christian Center

Regular services are held every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible study held every Thursday night at 7 p.m. The church is located at 949 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

Mingo Baptist Church

A community breakfast will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 2, from 6-10 a.m. Proceeds go to the building fund.

Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance

The 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. The guest messenger will be pastor Latoya Brewington. Music will be featured by the MLK Mass Choir.

The New Church of Christ

Prophetic services in February will be held at 7 p.m. each night. Featured are prophet Leroy Hargett Feb. 4-8, prophetess Gwendolyn Gibbs Feb. 11-15, prophet Ronnie Spears Feb. 18-22 and prophetess Robin Jackson Feb. 25-March 1.

Tim’s Gift

Living Free for families with addictions meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Prayer is held every Tuesday at 7 a.m. A grief support group “Faith” for parents and family members who have lost a child or sibling the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Union Chapel AME Zion

The annual Black Awareness celebration will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, at 3:30 p.m. The theme is Rooted in the Past; Growing Toward the Future. Speaker for this event will be the Rev. Pia Jessup.