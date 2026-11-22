Most are probably familiar with what is called the red letter edition of the Bible. In short, it is a Bible that has the words spoken by the Lord printed in red rather than black. The practice originated with a man named Louis Klopsch, editor of a magazine called The Christian Harold. He took the idea to his mentor, Thomas De Witt Talmage and questioned what he thought of it. His answer was ”It could do no harm and it most certainly could do much good”. The first edition was printed in 1899.

Since our Lord was sent down from heaven in the form of a baby born to a virgin, the beginning of these words in red can be found in the beginning of the four gospel accounts, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. And since after His crucifixion and resurrection, the Lord ascended back into heaven at the end of those same gospel accounts, that is where we find the majority of the scriptures written in red. There is a slight overlap with the beginning of the book of Acts, but otherwise, there are very few passages written in red in the rest of the New Testament. A good example of how it is obvious is found in the conversations which Jesus had with others. For instance the confrontation between the Lord and Satan as the Lord was tempted following His baptism. The temptations are written in black, while the Lord’s response is written in red (Matt. 4:1-10). The longest single red letter part is the sermon on the mount extending from Matthew 5:3 to Matt. 7:27.

Let us give some serious consideration to the practice. Is it good, is it bad, or is it neither good nor bad? Start with the understanding that our Bible’s are far different than the original writings. It has been translated into many different languages, printed in book form, divided into chapters and verses and included certain parts written in red while other parts remained black. As long as these things did not change what the words meant, they were not wrong within themselves. Most of those things did much good in our ability to study and know what the scriptures taught. However, even though innocent within itself, even the dividing of the scriptures into chapters have caused misunderstandings on occasion. Sometimes, the chapter division takes place in the middle of a topic under consideration. In such cases, what is recorded in the next chapter is left out of the understanding process. There is, such an innocent within itself, danger with the red letter editions. When Thomas De Witt Talmage said, “it could do no harm”, he was in error. The practice has, in many cases, led people to believe that either it is only that which is written in red that is important or that the red letter parts are at least more important than that which is not written in red. Such leads to the ignoring of or setting aside of much of God’s revelation to man for this Christian age.

It is a fact that we have no record of the Lord writing anything, with exception to the writing on the ground that did not reveal what He wrote (John 8:6). All of what is written in red are words written by men inspired of God in their writing. Paul wrote, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16).

The fact is, all of the New Testament is the gospel of Christ. Paul wrote, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God…Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual” (I Cor. 2:9-10, 13). He also stated, “But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man, For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11-12). The Lord had promised prior to His crucifixion, “But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:26). Later, He told them, “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come” (John 16:13). When He introduced the memorial of His death, He said of the fruit of the vine, “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins” (Matt. 26:28). The Lord’s shed blood makes all of the gospel of Christ truly written in red.