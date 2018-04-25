McDonald’s gives to museum

Doug Carr looks at exhibits and pictures from the Sampson County Fair of 1936 inside the Agriculture Museum. - Doug Carr looks at exhibits and pictures from the Sampson County Fair of 1936 inside the Agriculture Museum. - Ann Knowles, left, and Marshall Falatovich, right, supporters of the museum’s military building, receive a check from Hugh Caison, McDonald’s of Clinton owner/operator, center, on Monday. - Ann Knowles, left, and Marshall Falatovich, right, supporters of the museum’s military building, receive a check from Hugh Caison, McDonald’s of Clinton owner/operator, center, on Monday. -

McDonald’s of Clinton and Caison Enterprises donated $500 to the Sampson County History Museum for its new military building.

The check was given to fundraising committee member Marshall Falatovich and Ann Knowles with the Sampson County Veterans Council. McDonald’s owner/operator Hugh Caison presented the check to the museum.

“We’re just glad that we were able to support the museum and support all of the veterans in the local community,” Caison said.

Falatovich said he appreciate Caison’s willingness to contribute to the museum.

“Without his type of support, we could never build it,” he said.

Knowles also appreciated the contribution.

“I encourage all veterans to come by McDonald’s to support it for this generous donation,” Knowles said. “It’s going to take more of these to finish this museum and that will be a tribute to all of our veterans, past, present and future.”

According to officials, once the project is completed, the 1,760-square-foot facility will include military objects and artifacts from each branch of service including the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, and the U.S. Coast Guard. In addition, the new facility will include displays as well as interactive stations that have been designed to enhance the overall experience of visitors to the museum.

It is estimated that $189,300 would be need to complete project. So far the committee has raised more $128,000.

To learn more on becoming a sponsor of the Military Museum Project, to arrange a tour or for more information about the project or the History Museum, contact Chris Woodson, director, at 910-590-0007, or visit www.sampsonhmc.com.

Exhibit coming to museum

Along with fellow members of the South River Pomona Grange, President Raymond Hayes is ready to show the organization’s contributions at the Sampson County History Museum.

The public is invited to preview a new exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 30 at the museum’s Grange Agriculture building, 313 Lisbon St., Clinton. The exhibit is a joint project of the South River Pomona Grange No. 76 and the Union High School (UHS) FFA.

“When the Grange was asked to help with helping to put a museum at the Sampson County History Museum, they said ‘yes,’” Hayes said. “It promotes agriculture.”

The Grange Agriculture Museum on the grounds allows visitors to learn about a variety of farming equipment which is used to harvest crops such as corn, tobacco and cotton.

Although the agriculture building existed for many years, the only Grange presence was the sign. Local Grange members will put up exhibits to show visitors what the group is all about. Fund’s from the state’s organization will help purchase cabinets and display cases which are being built by UHS FFA and students enrolled in the agriculture mechanics class.

“You have an 150 year-old organization partnering with a younger FFA organization,” he said. “We’re real happy about that partnership and we look forward to how the cabinets turn out and the display to discuss the history of the FFA and the Grange.”

The Grange’s roots dating back to the 1860s, the organization was formed as a national organization where members are given an opportunity to participate in several programs related to agriculture. He also provided history about how the organization is the oldest agricultural organization that predates Farm Bureau and it also helped FFA and 4-H organization.

“It started back after the Civil War, where farmland was devastated, so when the started the grange, it brought rural farmers together so that they would improve their life and learn new skills to improve their land and restore the land so it could be farmable,” Hayes said.

For more information, contact Hayes at 910-990-3122 or by email rhhayes007@gmail.com

