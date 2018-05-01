A tradition blooms in Roseboro

Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council. - Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council. - Carlton Smith makes many balloons to make children smile. - Carlton Smith makes many balloons to make children smile. - Members of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy face the flag during the National Anthem, which was performed by Angela Martin. - Members of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy face the flag during the National Anthem, which was performed by Angela Martin. - Jessica L. Miss North Carolina Collegiate visits BloomFest. - - Jessica L. Miss North Carolina Collegiate visits BloomFest. - - Alivia Parker, Sadie Hobbs, and Sawyer Williams make designs with chalk in the Art Alley portion of BloomFest. - - Alivia Parker, Sadie Hobbs, and Sawyer Williams make designs with chalk in the Art Alley portion of BloomFest. - - Kristy Moore and Brett Moore watch their children, Logan and Karis, enjoy time inside a fire truck. They were assisted by Austin Wright, a member of the Roseboro Fire Department. - - Kristy Moore and Brett Moore watch their children, Logan and Karis, enjoy time inside a fire truck. They were assisted by Austin Wright, a member of the Roseboro Fire Department. - - Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightning Rods club. - - Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightning Rods club. - - Members from the Southern Xtreme Cloggers perform in downtown Roseboro. - - Members from the Southern Xtreme Cloggers perform in downtown Roseboro. - - During BloomFest, Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson CVB, left, donates a barn quilt to the Town of Roseboro, to Chair Allie Strickland, and Mayor Alice Butler. - - During BloomFest, Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson CVB, left, donates a barn quilt to the Town of Roseboro, to Chair Allie Strickland, and Mayor Alice Butler. - - Miguel and Lydia Sanchez reach for bubbles. - - Miguel and Lydia Sanchez reach for bubbles. - - Star McNeil smiles after getting her face painted by Rebecca Bowman of Face Off Face Painting. - - Star McNeil smiles after getting her face painted by Rebecca Bowman of Face Off Face Painting. - - McKenzie Street makes art during BloomFest. - - McKenzie Street makes art during BloomFest. - - Sponsors receive recognition during BloomFest. Some of the supporters included Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, Sandy Hauling, Rupert’s Furniture, Horne Brother’s Construction and Uncle Vinny’s Pizzeria, Crumpler Plastic Pipe and others, as well as the Sampson County Visitors Bureau. - - Sponsors receive recognition during BloomFest. Some of the supporters included Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, Sandy Hauling, Rupert’s Furniture, Horne Brother’s Construction and Uncle Vinny’s Pizzeria, Crumpler Plastic Pipe and others, as well as the Sampson County Visitors Bureau. - - Children enjoy playing in the park. - - Children enjoy playing in the park. - - Margi G., the mascot for Pelican’s SnowBall make an appearance during BloomFest. - - Margi G., the mascot for Pelican’s SnowBall make an appearance during BloomFest. - -

ROSEBORO — Mayor Alice Butler and Allie Strickland smiled Saturday as they stood on a stage and welcomed everybody to a new town tradition — BloomFest.

“I always heard that (people) wanted something big in Roseboro,” Butler said. “Well, we got something big in Roseboro today.”

In the past, Butler said the town hosted other events such as Farmers Day and Firemen’s Day. The celebration on Saturday was a new idea formed by Allie Strickland, with the assistance of other community members.

“Now, we are taking root and blooming here in Roseboro with BloomFest,” Butler said.

Strickland added that it celebrates Roseboro and everything the town offers. She is blessed to be a member of the community.

“There’s not a day that passes that I’m not grateful to be a part of it and raise my children here,” Strickland said before referring to progress and the town’s slogan of “Take Root and Bloom.”

More than 50 vendors participated along with dance, musical groups, emergency officials and community groups.

It’s estimated that about 3,000 people attended the event on Saturday. Strickland and organizers are looking forward to continuing the new tradition.

“We couldn’t ask for beautiful weather and we look forward to doing more things like this for our community in the future,” Strickland said. “This is overwhelming and we’re very excited.

Roseboro received support from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy and the Beta Club from Lakewood High School. Shawn Williams, teacher and Beta Club Advisor, enjoyed meeting former students and parents. One of those students was Brittany McLamb, a country artist with ties to Roseboro, now residing in Nashville, Tenn.

“It’s almost like a family reunion,” Williams said.

Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_1.jpg Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council. Carlton Smith makes many balloons to make children smile. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_7.jpg Carlton Smith makes many balloons to make children smile. Members of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy face the flag during the National Anthem, which was performed by Angela Martin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_11.jpg Members of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy face the flag during the National Anthem, which was performed by Angela Martin. Jessica L. Miss North Carolina Collegiate visits BloomFest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_20.jpg Jessica L. Miss North Carolina Collegiate visits BloomFest. Alivia Parker, Sadie Hobbs, and Sawyer Williams make designs with chalk in the Art Alley portion of BloomFest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_3.jpg Alivia Parker, Sadie Hobbs, and Sawyer Williams make designs with chalk in the Art Alley portion of BloomFest. Kristy Moore and Brett Moore watch their children, Logan and Karis, enjoy time inside a fire truck. They were assisted by Austin Wright, a member of the Roseboro Fire Department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_2.jpg Kristy Moore and Brett Moore watch their children, Logan and Karis, enjoy time inside a fire truck. They were assisted by Austin Wright, a member of the Roseboro Fire Department. Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightning Rods club. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_5.jpg Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightning Rods club. Members from the Southern Xtreme Cloggers perform in downtown Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_10.jpg Members from the Southern Xtreme Cloggers perform in downtown Roseboro. During BloomFest, Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson CVB, left, donates a barn quilt to the Town of Roseboro, to Chair Allie Strickland, and Mayor Alice Butler. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_12.jpg During BloomFest, Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson CVB, left, donates a barn quilt to the Town of Roseboro, to Chair Allie Strickland, and Mayor Alice Butler. Miguel and Lydia Sanchez reach for bubbles. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_alt_Fest_1.jpg Miguel and Lydia Sanchez reach for bubbles. Star McNeil smiles after getting her face painted by Rebecca Bowman of Face Off Face Painting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_6.jpg Star McNeil smiles after getting her face painted by Rebecca Bowman of Face Off Face Painting. McKenzie Street makes art during BloomFest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_9.jpg McKenzie Street makes art during BloomFest. Sponsors receive recognition during BloomFest. Some of the supporters included Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, Sandy Hauling, Rupert’s Furniture, Horne Brother’s Construction and Uncle Vinny’s Pizzeria, Crumpler Plastic Pipe and others, as well as the Sampson County Visitors Bureau. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_13.jpg Sponsors receive recognition during BloomFest. Some of the supporters included Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, Sandy Hauling, Rupert’s Furniture, Horne Brother’s Construction and Uncle Vinny’s Pizzeria, Crumpler Plastic Pipe and others, as well as the Sampson County Visitors Bureau. Children enjoy playing in the park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_14.jpg Children enjoy playing in the park. Margi G., the mascot for Pelican’s SnowBall make an appearance during BloomFest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_15.jpg Margi G., the mascot for Pelican’s SnowBall make an appearance during BloomFest. Many people enjoyed making art in downtown Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_16.jpg Many people enjoyed making art in downtown Roseboro. Chace King receives a sticker and a greeting from Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest_18.jpg Chace King receives a sticker and a greeting from Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman. Brittany McLamb performs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Fest__4.jpg Brittany McLamb performs.

Town hosts first-ever spring festival

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.