4-H summer series coming next month

As summer approaches, Sampson County’s 4-H program is working to provide youths a chance to have fun outside their homes.

The 2018 Sampson County 4-H Summer Workshops is scheduled to begin in June and will continue through August. Genny Thompson, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, said the series provides a lot of opportunities for children and teenagers. She added that 4-H gives opportunity for members to get involved in the community, active, and away from TV and video games.

“This is a great way to get them away from screens and stay contented with their classmates, while making new friends,” Thompson said. “It keeps their minds active, which is good for when they’re back in the school. Over the summer, the kids lose everything that they go to school for and it takes a little time for them to adjust.”

With many activities scheduled throughout the summer, she hopes to keep participants minds busy. Some of them includes an overnight camping experience at the Cliffs of the Neuse State Park in June, cooking classes and “All Around the World” where participants learn about different cultures, national landmarks and different types of food from around the world.

“It’s being taught by one of our youth members and we’re always excited about that,” Thompson said.

The 4-H Congress program, held on the campus of North Carolina State University teaches children about leadership.

Camp Millstone in Ellerbe is hosting the 4-H Summer Camp from July 8 through July 13, which will also include a variety of activities for young people.

“It’s a great camp and it’s really beautiful,” Thompson said.”They definitely take care of their guests.”

Next, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp will be held from July 16 through July 18.

Registration began Tuesday, May 1 and the deadline to register for workshops is Friday, May 25. Listed workshops are filled on a first come, first served basis. Parents and their children may select workshop and activities to attend if space is available. Registration with a full list of activities is available online at https://bit.ly/2rhD6bg

Participants are required to register with 4-H online through a new system. The option to enrolling with paper forms is no longer available. For more information regarding registration, contact Thompson at 910-592-7161 or by email at genny_Thompson@ncsu.edu. Elizabeth Merrill, 4-H program assistant may be reached by email at elizabeth_rowe@ncsu.edu

To assist interested participants, a sign-up day at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, inside Sampson Community College’s Computer Lab, 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Program leaders will be available to help with registration.

“We’re looking forward to seeing all the youths again and getting them to be a part of 4-H,” Thompson said. “There’s so much opportunity with 4-H and we want to get kids involved.”

