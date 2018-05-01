County honors Battle of Books teams

Plain View Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team received recognition for their participation. - Plain View Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team received recognition for their participation. - Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s Battle of the Books team earned recognition for their accomplishments. - Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s Battle of the Books team earned recognition for their accomplishments. -

Local Battle of the Books teams were recently recognized for being the top competitors in the area.

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS) Battle of the Books Team won the Sampson County Middle School District Battle of the Books Competition on March 9, at Union High School. The team placed third in the North Carolina School Library Media Association Region 4/Sandhills Battle of the Books Competition on April 13. They came in second place against Cumberland County.

The RSMS team members are Angel Freeman, Tiyana Ingram, Annagrace Jackson, Jamison Jones, Lela Pell, De’Andre Sellers, Wyatt Simpson, Makayla Street, Brittany Tejeda, Faith Williams and Coach Catina Iverson.

Plain View Elementary School’s (PVES) team earned first place in the Sampson County Schools’ elementary competition, held at Midway High School. The team also represented the county at the regional competition in Cumberland County.

The PVES members are Sarah Autry, Madison Barefoot, Kara Beth Benton, Abbi Kate Daughtry, Peyton Herring, Wyatt Herring, Emery Johnson, Case Lucas, Tyler Lupo, Zada Poper, Georgia Register, Nash Warren, and the Coaches are Jennifer Tew and Vonda Eldridge.

Plain View Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team received recognition for their participation. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Book_1.jpg Plain View Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team received recognition for their participation. Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s Battle of the Books team earned recognition for their accomplishments. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Book_2.jpg Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s Battle of the Books team earned recognition for their accomplishments.