Roseboro Elementary preps for 5K

ROSEBORO — Along with community supporters, Roseboro Elementary School is ready to promote health and celebrate Cinco de Mayo while hitting the pavement.

The Running with P.R.I.D.E. 5K FUNd Fiesta Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Western District Park in Roseboro. Participants will walk and run throughout Roseboro, before they return to the park.

“We do it every May and we look forward to it,” said Jessica Eason, organizer and guidance counselor.

This year’s 5K will be fused with Cinco de Mayo, a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. It takes place on May 5, which commemorates the Mexican’s Army’s victory over France in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla.

Eason is leading the event hosted by Roseboro Elementary’s Team P.R.I.D.E. People of all ages are welcome to join. Awards will be given to top participants in different age groups and genders.

The registration fee is $25 until Friday, May 4 and $35 at the event. For students and employees from Sampson County Schools the fee is $20. It includes a T-shirt, race bib and goodies at different areas along the way. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/2rd3800. They may also visit the school at 180 Butler Island Road, Roseboro to drop off entry forms. Participants may pick up their packets from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 4 or register.

“We invite everybody and anybody to come out and join us,” Eason said. “It will be a fun time and we do it every year. We’re super excited and we’re ready to go.”

Proceeds from the sixth annual event will benefit after-school health program, that promotes running and physical fitness. Funds will go towards an overnight trip and 5K event in Wilmington. In addition to health, the club for boys and girls involves character development.

“They come from not doing any type of movement and now they’re finishing a 5K,” Eason said about the students making progress.

After the race on Saturday, RES is hosting its Spring Fling at 10 a.m. at the school, 180 Butler Island road, Roseboro. Some of the features includes bouncy houses, food, horse rides,, face painting, refreshments and other carnival related activities.

For more information about the event, contact Eason at 910-525-4538.

