Garden Club to honor vets this Thursday

SPIVEY’S CORNER — In a few days, the Just-A-Mere Garden Club is looking forward to continuing a yearly tradition of honoring soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The organization is preparing for its Sixth Annual Memorial Day Ceremony 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the Spivey’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department, 8200 Newton Grove Hwy., Dunn. It’s a special occasion Dixie Honeycutt looks forward to every year.

“I think it’s such a wonderful thing for our community,” she said about the local observance. “The thing that have thrilled me is the excitement of the veteran themselves.”

During the event, she expressed how the veterans are always ready to help the club.

“That’s what we’re doing it for, to honor them and what they’ve done for our country,” Honeycutt said about the veterans and their comrades who died. “It’s such a small tribute for us to pay.”

Boy Scout Troop 55 will present and retires the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance will be conducted by Logan Blackburn. Miss Spivey’s Corner 2018 Madison Bryant is singing the National Anthem. Other presenters include Beverly Warren Best, the Rev. Chris Hall and Oscar Harris, commander of American Legion Post 59. Rita Wilson is leading the military tribute and flag honored guard. That will be followed by a three-volley rifle salute and taps by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 990. An ice cream social by the Spivey’s Corner Women of the World 1034 Chapter.

“We are expecting to have a good time,” Honeycutt.

Honey is also proud that the pageantry takes place next to the Blue Star Memorial, which pays tribute to members of armed forces. The Highway is used by many soldiers stationed at North Carolina military facilities.

“We’re honored to have a Blue Star Memorial at Spivey’s Corner,” Honeycutt said. “There’s not that many in our state. It’s quite an honor for us to have that and for our community to be a part of it.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

