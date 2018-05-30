Roseboro-Salemburg pupils headed to D.C.

Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s Battle of the Books team earn recognition for their accomplishments. They are looking forward to going to Washington, D.C. - Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s Battle of the Books team earn recognition for their accomplishments. They are looking forward to going to Washington, D.C. -

After turning the pages of books about President Abraham Lincoln’s assassin and the Holocaust, a group of local students are looking forward to seeing the historic locations and exhibits dedicated to the subjects about which they read.

Catina Iverson, a media specialist from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, is taking the Battle of the Books team to Washington, D.C. in the summer. The trip is being made possible through a $4,000 Simple Gifts grant titled “Bringing the Pages to Life: Making Connections with Reading and History.”

Iverson received the grant by submitting a proposal for the Simple Gifts’ Sampson County Love of Learning Grant program, which provides teachers and students opportunity outside the classroom.

“I feel honored to receive the grant,” Iverson said. “It’s exciting to provide my students with the opportunity to expand their knowledge beyond the books.”

Iverson serves as the school’s book team, which competes with other local and regional groups. She added that several of the books on the 2017-2018 list have strong ties to history.

“As the coach of the Battle of the Books team, I thought that it would be an awesome experience to be able to visit some of the places that my students read about,” Iverson said.

The students read “Chasing Lincoln’s Killer” by James L. Swanson, which chronicles the assassination of Abraham Lincoln’s and pursuit of his killer, John Wilkes Booth.

“As I read the book myself, I thought of what an amazing experience it would be for my students if they were able to actually visit the places mentioned in the book.”

Some of those places include the Ford’s Theater and other historic landmarks related to the incident. After reading “Prisoner B-3087” by Alan Gratz and “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys, the participants will visit the United States Holocaust Museum. Iverson hopes the young pupils will get a better understanding about the time period and connect the characters with what they will see in the museum.

“It will benefit students by providing them with an unforgettable learning experience where they are able to visit numerous historic sites that will enrich their understanding of history,” Iverson said.

Iverson expressed how the students are very excited about the trip. She is also proud of the team’s accomplishment of coming in first at the Sampson County Middle School District Battle of the Books Competition on March 9, held at Union High School. The team also placed third in the North Carolina School Library Media Association Region 4/Sandhills Battle of the Books Competition on April 13.

The Roseboro-Salemburg team members are Angel Freeman, Tiyana Ingram, Annagrace Jackson, Jamison Jones, Lela Pell, De’Andre Sellers, Wyatt Simpson, Makayla Street, Brittany Tejeda and Faith Williams. Iverson and the students were recently recognized by the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

“They are an amazing, hard-working group of students,” Iverson said.

Simple Gifts grant connects books, historic places

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

