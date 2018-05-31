Library prepares for summer reading

Yaseer Henry, 8, looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. - Yaseer Henry, 8, looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. - Jayden Ashe, 9, and Daniel Heath, 13, searches for books to read at the library. - Jayden Ashe, 9, and Daniel Heath, 13, searches for books to read at the library. - Jayden Ashe, 9, spends time reading a book at the library. - Jayden Ashe, 9, spends time reading a book at the library. -

Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library is gearing up for its summer reading program.

For 2018, the theme of “Reading Rocks” will focus on music. It kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16 at the J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton, with Bright Star Theatre, a touring organization specializing in literary, curriculum and character-education based performances.

“We’re very excited because a lot of kids love music,” Savage said. “We want to mix the element of storytelling that musicians put into their music. This year, we really took notice of the books that we have in our collection and added more books to tie-in music.”

Savage said the children will have an opportunity to learn about different musician, the origins of nursery rhymes and music from other cultures.

“The kids will be able to compare and contrast as well as find books on those topics,” Savage said.

The purpose of the program is to encourage children to read throughout the summer and to show services offered at different branches. Savage believes the library offers a friendly and family-like atmosphere for the community.

“What we want to do is encourage kids to read books that they enjoy throughout the entire year, including the summer,” Savage said.

Last year more than 250 kids participated in summer reading. This year, the system will be offering one-hour programs at 2:30 p.m. at branches throughout the system, starting Monday, June 18.

The library will hold drawings for prizes such as bubble gum, spinners, LED rings, movie passes, gift certificates and other awards. Items were donated by local businesses. During the program, students will submit a reading log. For every five chapter books completed, a reader will have their names entered into the drawing. Ten picture books is worth one entry form. When the summer session ends, everyone will get a certificate and a bag of treats, regardless if they win a prize or not.

Readers in rising kindergartners through sixth grade may participate. Parents and guardians may register their children at library branches beginning June 16 and the opportunity will continue until July 20.

For more information, visit the Sampson-Clinton Public Library or call 910-592-4153.

Summer Reading Program

(All sessions begin at 2:30 p.m.)

The J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton

• Monday, June 18 — Music Blast: Limbo, hot potato, musical spots, and more

• Monday, June 25 — Music and Nature: Participants will make colorful rain sticks using recycled materials

• Monday, July 2 — Rock & Roll Salsa: Decorating maracas

• Monday, July 9 — Beat to a Different Drum: Create a style of African pellet drum

• Monday, July 16 — Music Makers: Use everyday materials to make a Chinese pellet Drum

Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland

• Tuesday, June 19 — Music Blast: Limbo, hot potato, musical spots, and more

• Tuesday, June 26 — Music and Nature: Participants will make colorful rain sticks using recycled materials

• Tuesday, July 3 — Rock & Roll Salsa: Decorating maracas

• Tuesday, July 10 — Beat to a Different Drum: Create a style of African pellet drum

• Tuesday, July 17 — Music Makers: Use everyday materials to make a Chinese pellet Drum

Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro

• Thursday, June 21 — Music Blast: Limbo, hot potato, musical spots, and more

• Thursday, June 28 — Music and Nature: Participants will make colorful rain sticks using recycled materials

• Thursday, July 5 — Rock & Roll Salsa: Decorating maracas

• Thursday, July 12 — Beat to a Different Drum: Create a style of African pellet drum

• Thursday, July 19 — Music Makers: Use everyday materials to make a Chinese pellet Drum

Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove

• Friday, June 22 — Music Blast: Limbo, hot potato, musical spots, and more

• Friday, June 29 — Music and Nature: Participants will make colorful rain sticks using recycled materials

• Friday, July 6 — Rock & Roll Salsa: Decorating maracas

• Friday, July 13 — Beat to a Different Drum: Create a style of African pellet drum

• Friday, July 20 — Music Makers: Use everyday materials to make a Chinese pellet Drum

Yaseer Henry, 8, looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Book_1-1.jpg Yaseer Henry, 8, looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. Jayden Ashe, 9, and Daniel Heath, 13, searches for books to read at the library. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Book_2-2.jpg Jayden Ashe, 9, and Daniel Heath, 13, searches for books to read at the library. Jayden Ashe, 9, spends time reading a book at the library. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Book_3.jpg Jayden Ashe, 9, spends time reading a book at the library.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

