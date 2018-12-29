Shutterbugs II students hone photography skills

Shutterbugs II student Vydie took this photo off Highway 13 in the Mingo community. Aptly titled ‘Cotton Boll), West said she like the photo, which she took using a 50mm lens and settings of ISO 1000, f/1.8, because the focus ‘was spot on.’ The most important elements of the class, taught by photographer Kelly Jones, were: ‘what I should shoot in to get that perfect shot and the different lenses to use. I came out of this class learning how to shoot a better picture.’ - An upclose photograph of someone quilting was Deborah Grant’s choice as one of her top five exam photos. Called ‘Stitching Time,’ Grant said she selected this photograph because of the story it tells and the fact that she learned to be more creative with her camera. ‘Before this class, I would not have taken a picture of just someone’s hands; I would have photographed the entire woman.But I think just shooting the hands tells a more interesting story.’ Among the takeaways Grant got from Shutterbugs II: learning about aperture, shutter priority and how light plays a role in photography. - One of the photographs taken at a Harrells Christian Academy beauty pageant became a top pick for Shutterbugs student Beth Bryan’s final five exam photos. This one, Bryan said, caught her eye because of the great focus, lighting and moment of suspense captured on the contestant’s face. Bryan said she garnered a lot from the class, including: ‘I love AV mode, Kelly’s teaching style and how supportive everyone is, very encouraging.’ - Calling her selected exam photo ‘Time Flies,’ Lizbeth Sanchez said she selected it as one of her top five because she loved the look in the young girl’s eyes. What she liked most about the class: ‘the positivity and the focus!’ - - Shutterbug II student Gladis Pacheco was able to catch some water water in this photo of water rushing from a - - Taken during a game in Clayton, Beth Bryan selected ‘Goal!!! for Clinton United,’ as one of her exam photos because of the stop-action she was able to capture. - - Using black and white photography for this image, Deborah Grant caputred this gentleman in Pin Hook. ‘I didn’t ask him to pose,’ she said, ‘I took the picture before he realized what I was doing. It’s natural, not forced.’ And that, she said, is what made it such a good photograph. - - Lizbeth Sanchez captured the wonder of the ferris wheel in this photo taken in Branson, Missouri. She loved the angle she was able to get, but most especially, she said, she loved the way the sky looked in the photograph. - -

Shutterbugs II student Vydie took this photo off Highway 13 in the Mingo community. Aptly titled ‘Cotton Boll), West said she like the photo, which she took using a 50mm lens and settings of ISO 1000, f/1.8, because the focus ‘was spot on.’ The most important elements of the class, taught by photographer Kelly Jones, were: ‘what I should shoot in to get that perfect shot and the different lenses to use. I came out of this class learning how to shoot a better picture.’

One of the photographs taken at a Harrells Christian Academy beauty pageant became a top pick for Shutterbugs student Beth Bryan’s final five exam photos. This one, Bryan said, caught her eye because of the great focus, lighting and moment of suspense captured on the contestant’s face. Bryan said she garnered a lot from the class, including: ‘I love AV mode, Kelly’s teaching style and how supportive everyone is, very encouraging.’

Calling her selected exam photo ‘Time Flies,’ Lizbeth Sanchez said she selected it as one of her top five because she loved the look in the young girl’s eyes. What she liked most about the class: ‘the positivity and the focus!’

An upclose photograph of someone quilting was Deborah Grant’s choice as one of her top five exam photos. Called ‘Stitching Time,’ Grant said she selected this photograph because of the story it tells and the fact that she learned to be more creative with her camera. ‘Before this class, I would not have taken a picture of just someone’s hands; I would have photographed the entire woman.But I think just shooting the hands tells a more interesting story.’ Among the takeaways Grant got from Shutterbugs II: learning about aperture, shutter priority and how light plays a role in photography.

Shutterbug II student Gladis Pacheco was able to catch some water water in this photo of water rushing from a

Taken during a game in Clayton, Beth Bryan selected ‘Goal!!! for Clinton United,’ as one of her exam photos because of the stop-action she was able to capture.

Using black and white photography for this image, Deborah Grant caputred this gentleman in Pin Hook. ‘I didn’t ask him to pose,’ she said, ‘I took the picture before he realized what I was doing. It’s natural, not forced.’ And that, she said, is what made it such a good photograph.

Lizbeth Sanchez captured the wonder of the ferris wheel in this photo taken in Branson, Missouri. She loved the angle she was able to get, but most especially, she said, she loved the way the sky looked in the photograph.