Be your best in 2019

No Excuses! Usher this year of 2019 in with the mind set of no excuses! No excuses for being late, no excuses for not exercising, no excuses for not losing unwanted weight, no excuses for not attending church, no excuses for not visiting a needy friend or a needy aunt, no excuses for not doing your best, no excuses for not being or giving your best!! Excuses are simply attempting to lessen the blame attaching to (a fault or offense), it is seeking to defend or justify. We should have no excuse not to be our best. We should have no excuse not to give our best. We should have no excuse not to do our best. The word best is an adjective and it’s meaning is (of the most excellent, effective, or desirable type of quality). The word best is an adverb and it’s meaning is (the highest degree, most excellently or effectively). In a good or satisfactory way, you can be your best.

A person living with any condition of dementia is doing the best they can do. Their brain is failing, their brain is dying. The person living with dementia does not do the things they do because they want to. Do you think they can help or control the things they say? Do you think they can help or control doing the odd things they do? Do you think they can help or control getting lost, not just physically but mentally? They are lost in a world that is unfamiliar. When we see things from the other side, the side the person living with dementia is on, we can begin to understand.

I love the campaign that our First Lady Melania Trump has embarked upon. It is simple “Be Best”! It resonates with me. If all people would give, do and be their best……WOW! How great that would be, what a difference in the lives of many this would make. Give your best, be your best, be the best friend, be the best caregiver, be the best son or daughter, be the best mother or father, be the best grandparent, be the best Sunday School Teacher, be the best student, be the best doctor, be the best nurse, be the best spouse, be the best co-worker, be the best at everything! Be the best at everything by giving your best and doing your best with no excuses. Always give your best!

Let 2019 be your best year, to live a life with no excuses and always giving and doing your best. Let 2019 be a year of thinking and being “Positively Positive”. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

Dementia, Notes to Remember

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Positive Approach to Care Certified independent trainer.

