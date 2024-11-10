Recently, I read a book that stressed the dangers of being insecure, seeking attention, living in frustration and accusation, feeling rejected, stewing in pity, demanding to have things our way, and not thinking clearly before blurting out words that damage relationships. All of these wrong ways of thinking and living can cause frustration and confrontations. We must make the choice to let go of rejection and other selfish ways. Then, others will recognize that we’re really ready to see clearly and enjoy life.

Reading and living by the message in Ephesians 1:17 can help us see clearly and come closer to the Lord, loved ones, and friends who have distanced themselves from us and our hurtful attitudes and actions. Yet, if we are not thinking clearly, we could think we are not capable of doing something that in reality we could do very well if we would only step out and try.

Other people might perceive us as failures or hard to deal with friends or family, but what does God say? He says that we can do all things through Him, and He will not leave or forsake us. We can live boldly and look to the Lord for strength to change our old ways and seek to live by The New Wineskin way…LOVE God first and love one another!

We must make the effort to change our ways of negativity and rejection. The enemy will taunt at every turn with determination to keep us from seeing clearly, but GOD. God says we do not need to fear man or failure.

Taking the time to think more clearly enables us to press past being upset all the time and continuously making things about ‘me, me, me’! When we press toward more clearly thinking, we will be led by the Holy Spirit with a clear mind and happy heart. Now is the time for all God’s children to pray daily for wisdom to flow through our minds to help us clearly have deep discernment and understanding in all things. We will be able to truly see more clearly and it will help us move past our problems. When we make things right with the Master and people He places in our liver, we will see clearly and enjoy life.

May the lyrics to ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ by Johnny Nash bless your heart and encourage you to embrace the message and live with intentional excitement for dark clouds being gone with joy, love, peace, and hope living happily in your home! Swallowing pride, releasing old hurtful habits, rejection, resentment, even stubbornness is a small price to pay for a new way of living with the fruit of the Spirit flowing. Not only you will see clearly and enjoy life, other people in your life will enjoy it also. Now is truly the time to release anything that keeps you in bondage and not seeing clearly. Let it go and let God help you see clearly or rainy or sunshiny days! Let go and let God have His way. Then, you will live out loud in love and be happy all your days.

I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash

“I can see clearly now the rain has gone, I can see all obstacles in my way. Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind. It’s gonna be a bright, bright, sunshiny day.

I think I can make it now the pain has gone, All of the bad feelings have disappeared. Here is the rainbow I’ve been praying for. It’s gonna be a bright, bright sunshiny day.

Look all around, there’s nothing but blue skies. Look straight ahead, Nothing but blue skies.

I can see clearly now the rain has gone. I can see all obstacles in my way. Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind.

It’s gonna be a bright, bright, bright sun-shiny day!”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.