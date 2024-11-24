Embracing the joy of being able to R.U.N. (Rise Up Now) with God’s mercies new each morning

is a blessing to behold. That same joy floods our hearts when we see things come together in

our lives, like a vacation when everything clicks with each family member being a precious piece

of our peace as we explore and enjoy time together. Are you the missing piece?

Rising Up Now to make plans for events like a family wedding, reunion, dance or piano recital,

baseball tournament, retirement event, vacation, or hardest of all – a funeral service reminds us

how precious each day is with each piece of life’s puzzle being extremely important. Have you

been the missing piece?

In Romans 8:28, we are reminded of how great is our God and how important we are in His big

puzzle where each person He created is a special piece that brings us all together never

apart…in God’s perspective. Read the verse from Romans below with conviction and

confidence that you are a precious piece in God’s big puzzle.

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God

and are called according to His purpose”! Romans 8:28

Hopefully, this Rise Up Now message will make ‘All His Children’ R.U.N. to Christ with a

message that will be music to the Master’s ears. Dear heavenly Father, I am here to love and

serve you. I believe in God our Father, Jesus our Savior, and the Holy Spirit – our inner GPS

that guides and gives directions in putting the puzzle of life together with all glory, honor, and

praise to God our creator!

As I am reminded to R.U.N. Father… my heart is thankful for grace and everything it brings –

Your generous favor, Your tender forgiveness, Your perfect peace, and Your unconditional love.“

And, “I don’t want to be the missing piece!”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.