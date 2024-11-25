Admission is free and fun for the whole family. Nursery will be provided on Sunday morning for infants through age 5.

DUNN — Central Baptist Church is hosting its third annual Thanksgiving musical. This year’s musical brings a fresh story filled with new characters, original songs, and a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of Thanksgiving.

While the holiday season often jumps straight from Halloween to Christmas, Central Baptist Church’s staff and congregation are committed to embracing the significance of Thanksgiving.

“This is the third Thanksgiving musical we have done. Part of the reason we’ve focused on Thanksgiving is because there are already so many Christmas events, and we kinda slide over Thanksgiving,” says Pastor Darren Hughes.

Central Baptist’s Thanksgiving musical production will feature all-original content, as Huges explains.

“Our dramas have been original for years, written by Pastor James Neal. Over the past few years, we’ve achieved a dream of having a group of around 10 songwriters to write original music to be part of the drama. These songs are as strong, if not stronger, than any group of songs we’ve had in one of our dramas.”

Huges continues, “We have some amazing singers and a great live band. All of this combined has become something really special. We’re very excited to present this and want everyone from the community to come enjoy with no strings attached. Just come and focus on thanking God for who He is and how He’s blessed your life.”

This year’s storyline is particularly meaningful, drawing inspiration from a real-life missions trip to Nashville, earlier this year. “We had a group that served at The Bridge, a ministry to the homeless founded by gospel singer Candy Christmas. Candy had gone through a deep depression several years ago, and a friend asked her if she could cook something to serve to the homeless. She says she served her way out of depression. Her story inspired one of the songs we wrote, ‘What I Was Made For,’ and influenced the musical’s setting in a soup kitchen,” explains Pastor Hughes.

The Thanksgiving Musical will be held at Central Baptist Church, located at 6050 Plain View Hwy, Dunn, NC. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov.24, at 10 a.m.

Admission is totally free and fun for the whole family. Nursery will be provided on Sunday morning for infants through age 5. Sunday performance will also be live-streamed on Central Baptist Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

In addition to the musical, Central Baptist Church is partnering with the Dunn United Ministerial Association (DUMA) to support their BIG Thanks GIVE Drive-Thru Food Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to each performance. All donations will directly benefit local families in need through the DUMA food pantry, ensuring that the spirit of Thanksgiving extends beyond the church walls and into the community.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Musical or how to support the DUMA food drive, please visit cbcdunn.com, or call 910-892-7914.