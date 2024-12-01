I once read of a shipwreck that occurred off the Irish coast. The captain was s careful man, and the weather had not been severe enough to make the vessel veer off course. Nevertheless, the ship crashed into some hidden rocks and went down. Many lives were lost.

Because of the circumstances much interest was taken in the wreck. A diving bell was sunk and among the portions examined was the compass. Inside the compass box was found a tiny bit of steel; it seemed that the day before the wreck, a sailor had been ordered to clean the compass. Using his pocketknife, he had unconsciously broken off the point under the edge of the box. That tiny bit of steel changed the dip of the needle, and the man at the wheel had driven the ship onto the hidden rocks. Just imagine, a tiny bit of steel from the knife caused such an imbalance in the compass that it was no longer accurate!

Now, for the lesson we need to glean from that terrible shipwreck. The Bible, the word of God, is man’s spiritual compass! David wrote, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). Paul wrote, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16). One little bit of error consciously or unconsciously inserted into that spiritual compass results in a compass that cannot be trusted, for it will not lead the way correctly. In all ages God has warned man to accept and obey His word as given, not changing it in any way, no matter how minute the change may appear. Moses instructed, “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Deut. 4:2). Paul warned, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8). John, the revelator warned, “For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book” (Rev. 22:18-19).

The power of the word of God is far beyond anything we could possibly imagine. The sweet psalmist of Israel told how God just spoke, and the world was made (Psalm 33:6-9). The Hebrew writer said of it, “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Heb. 4:12). Paul said that it is the power of God unto salvation (Rom. 1:16). James said it was able to save one’s soul (James 1:21). But, its power is lessoned and even completely annulled when it is contaminated with the little bits of steel, the thoughts and opinions of man. Paul told Timothy, “Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus” ( Tim. 1:13). He told Titus that elders are to be, “Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers” (Tit. 1:9). The Hebrew writer instructed, “Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering: (for he is faithful that promised)” (Heb. 10:23). No change is authorized by God.

The word of God tells how faith is absolutely mandatory in reaching salvation (Mark 16:15; Rom. 10:9-10. Man comes along and adds the word “only”, which changes altogether what the word of God teaches. God’s word tells us of the one church that Jesus promised to build (Matt. 16:18), over the which He is the head (Eph. 1:22-23) and into which He adds all the saved (Acts 2:47; Eph. 6:23). Man comes along and establish numerous denominations with different doctrines, names and practices and calls people to come to them for salvation. One church is as good as another is their motto. Time and space would fail us if we attempted to list all the little bits and often the entire blades that have been inserted into the incorruptible seed, which is the word of God (I Pet. 1:23). Every change to God’s word is a departure from God’s will for man. As we often mention, if it is not found in the pages of the New Testament, it is not a part of Christianity and should be cast aside.

“Narrowminded” is the cry of many when one calls for strict adherence to the word. God is narrowminded about this topic (Matt. 7:13-14).

