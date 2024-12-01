Do you believe there is positive power in treating people the way we would like to be treated, that the world is sinking in sin, that time is nigh to make things right with the Lord and let a close relationship with Father, Son, and Holy Spirit begin? Hopefully, this story will shed light on living and loving in ways pleasing to HIM!

Often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of kindness. When we, God’s children, become consumed with things of the world and agendas filled with more things to do than we have time to get done, frustration and being overwhelmed make us want to run! Oh, the places people need a helping hand with us feeling compelled to do more and make a plan! Yet, packed schedules and piles of paperwork, duties, meetings, even extended work hours can cause caring people to be a ‘no show’! If you are reading this story of touching people’s lives while wondering how to get endless work lists done, being overwhelmed can make you want to run! When we allow God to order our steps, guide and help prioritize, put us in places to show kindness and joy that makes witnessing fun as we share the stories of God’s Son.

Hopefully, we – His children – will embrace the power of testifying of God’s love and turning a life around …even when sharing the joy of knowing Jesus while on the run. With God’s guidance and Holy Spirit stirrings, we can meet many needs of people and introduce them to the Son! The time is now to share stories of Jesus that give hope and help to people searching for peace and promise… before the setting of the sun!

It is true that being consumed with things of the world and plates piled high with things to do can keep us completely consumed with making a living without God and people He puts in our paths. Let us embrace and receive what the Lord loves for us to be joyfully giving! So, never underestimate the danger of becoming consumed with making a living here with little time to spend with our Father, families, and friends! All God’s children need to know they are loved by the Lord who will place people in our paths needing a nudge to step in faith and trust in Him.

Time is of essence for us to take a stand with Christian character shining and closeness to close glowing. God yearns for a real relationship with Him. Then, our agendas will have plenty of space to ‘write in names of people and places to go’ the Holy Spirit will show! Revelation reveals the troubled times, beginning of the end, urgency to be revived, repent of our sins, and the joy of being ready and closely connected to HIM!

Heaven will celebrate our willingness to testify of God’s grace and mercy while praising God, as King David did… with everything! Now is the time to put God first, prepare our hearts, press forward in faith as Christian soldiers standing strong without procrastinating and waiting too long!

Then we can understand there truly is power in the blood of Jesus, being willing to witness, to share God’s love story, treat people right, help those in need, look for His return and BELIEVE, take time to plant His seed, work ‘till Jesus comes with joy in our hearts, stop denying and saying ‘why’! The time is now to stay prepared while looking to the eastern sky… for the return of Jesus, our Savior, is truly nigh!