“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 KJV

Seven hundred years before His birth, Isaiah predicted His coming. The verbal description in the verse mentioned above leaves no doubt he is speaking of Jesus Christ, our redeemer. Feel the power connected with those words, all in capital letters: Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace!

“For every battle of the warrior is with confused noise, and garments rolled in blood, but this shall be with burning and fuel of fire.” Isaiah 9:5 KJV

Matthew Henry wrote, “Christ broke the yoke of ceremonial law and delivered us out of the hand of our enemies, that we might serve him without fear. This is done by the Spirit working like fire, not as the battle of the warrior is fought with confused noise, but it is done with the Spirit of judgment and the Spirit of burning, by a work of God upon the hearts of men.”

As we approach the season of the birth of Christ, let us reflect on the terms Isaiah used to introduce Him. Wonderful: fantastic, tremendous, wondrous, extraordinarily good, or great. Counselor: advocate, pleader, advisor. The Mighty God: powerful, mightily, great strength, great force, great intensity, Supreme Being, supernatural, perfect and omnipotent, and omniscient originator and Ruler of the universe. The Everlasting Father: ageless, unceasing, unending, eternal, Father God, the first person in the Trinity. The Prince of Peace: supreme, Ruler, governor, keeper, Ruler of rulers, independent, autonomous, royal, greatest in authority and power, harmonious, prosperity, contentment, tranquility, serene, peaceful. How can we not be humbled and awed by such a description?

He preserves the peace, commands peace, and is the peace within our hearts. He is the author and giver of all good. Bless His name. Only when we open our hearts and allow Him full access will we know He went to the cross for this peace. In all the turmoil today, especially with the raging abuse and cruelty to all the species of God’s Kingdom, if we trust the Prince of Peace, we will be assured He is in control. It is in Jesus that we find our refuge and well-being.

John Flavel (1627-1691), an English Presbyterian minister, wrote, “He is bread to the hungry, water to the thirsty, a garment to the naked, healing to the wounded; and whatever a soul can desire is found in him.”

Everything we have, own, and enjoy is God-given, yet we take so much for granted. Every heartbeat and every breath we take is because God allows it. We reach God through His Son, Jesus Christ. Be grateful and praise His Name because He is the Prince of Peace. Why was Jesus given that title as prophesized by the prophet Isaiah?

Read John 14:27, where Jesus tells us He is the way to the Father when speaking with His disciples. “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” “Peace I leave

with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not be afraid.” John 14:27 NIV. Physical safety and political harmony don’t necessarily reflect the peace Jesus is discussing.

The foundational meaning of peace is “the spiritual harmony brought about by an individual’s restoration with God.” Initially, we are at odds with God. “For if, when we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!” Romans 5:10 NIV.

Because of Christ’s sacrifice, we can enjoy eternal peace through a relationship with the Holy Spirit. This Spirit will manifest in us by having us live in ways we could not possibly live on our own, filling us with love, joy, and peace. And, in turn, we can’t help but spill this love, joy, and peace into our relationships with people.

Naturally, “peaceful” does not mean easy – Jesus never promised that. He told us to expect trials and tribulations, but if we called on Him, He would give us the “peace of God, “surpassing all understanding. Regardless of our hardships, we can ask for peace that comes from the powerful love of God.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.