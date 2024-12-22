This is the time of year when a lot of people are stressing out over buying Christmas gifts, but the truth of the matter is, there is only one Christmas Gift, and it cannot be bought.

God has never said anything about the word “Christmas.” God has never commanded us to buy Christmas gifts as a way to celebrate the birth of His Son Jesus. All of this Christmas “stuff” is really man’s idea. But the good thing about this Christmas “stuff” is that it falls on some Biblical truth.

For veracity sake, it can be argued that Christmas has part of its origin in the Book of Genesis. In the book of Genesis, the first man, Adam committed a sin. As a result of his sin, sin came upon all men. Sin brought with it, Death for all men.

Because of the grace, mercy and love of God towards all men, God came up with a way for all men to recapture the everlasting life that was lost because of sin. That way was Jesus, Jesus is the only way. Jesus is the only true Christmas gift. There is no greater gift, according to the Bible, that a person can give than that of giving His life for another.

As we stress ourselves out over Christmas gifts, let us not forget we all have available to us the greatest gift of all in the form of Jesus Christ. There is nothing about Him that can be bought, deserved or earned. God loves us so much that He has given us the free gift of Eternal Life through Jesus Christ. We should celebrate Christmas because God has given us a precious free gift.

There is one scripture in the Bible that has been manipulated by the church, man and by those who prosper from the sale of merchandise. Matthew 2:11 talks about what happened when three wise men saw Jesus. It says, “And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary, His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him, and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto Him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh.”

God is the gift for Kings. Frankincense is the gift for Priests. Myrrh is the gift for someone who is about to die. Jesus Christ is the King of Kings. Jesus Christ is our Great High Priest. Jesus Christ died for the sins of the world.

Look at what we have done. Instead of giving gifts to Jesus, we give gifts to each other. Jesus gave us a clue of what we can give Him for Christmas. He said these words in Matthew chapter 25:35-40. Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave me meat; I was thirsty and you gave me drink; I was a stranger and you took me in; naked and you clothed me; I was in prison and you came unto me. And the righteous said unto Him, Lord when did we see thee hungry and fed thee, or thirsty and gave thee drink? When did we see you as a stranger and took you in, or naked and gave you clothes? Or when did we see you sick and came unto thee.? Jesus said in essence, Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me!!!”

We have already received the greatest Christmas gift of all. Let’s celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by giving to the least among us.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.