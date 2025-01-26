How do you Rise Up and spend your time each day? Is the majority of your time spent on your phone, computer, other electronic devices, working, worrying, and wailing about the woes of our world? Does the time you give walking and talking with the Lord suffer due to going, doing, and giving your first fruits to other gods? This simple message from our Maker can bring each of us closer to Thee with much needed changes in how we love and spend time with the Master of the Sea.

God will not force us to follow, love, and spend time with Thee (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). However, God’s Word teaches the importance of loving, honoring, being closely connected, giving Him first time, fruits, and praising Him in everything! God’s greatest commandment centers around our love and time given to Thee. He is not pleased when His children leave Him out, spend time with things of the world, and make the good life He has given become all about…me, me, me!

The time is now to face tough questions and messages that stress staying closely connected to Thee while slowing our pace with less focus on ‘we, we, we! Every day we rise up with good intentions of giving God our best. Yet, things of the world, demands of work and duties that drain our energy and spirit consume our time.

Hopefully, this short message will shed a life changing light on how we live and love in a world wired with busyness and burdens that steal our time with Thee. God’s Word gives guidance for you and me. Slipping time for a little Jesus in our daily schedules has big benefits here and when our time here is done. Take time to rise up early in the morning and spend sweet time with Jesus. Make time throughout the day for talking and walking with Him. Converse with Him while washing the car, preparing a meal, driving to your destinations, doing yard work, watering your flowers, reading His Word, talking with your family about how great is our God and teaching them to stand strong against unbelievers seeking to shut God out with hatred ringing.

Instead, let us shout and sing while giving glory and praising our Father in everything. Standing on His promises and sharing His Love wherever we go will protect our time for Him and prove to the world He reigns and lives within our hearts. So, what are the greatest commandments God would have us embrace as we rise up and seek Him as each new day starts? Looking to the message from Matthew in the New Testament gives guidance from which we should never depart.

“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

Jesus replied, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your

mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: “Love your

neighbor as yourself. /all the law and the Prophets handle these two commandments”!

Matthew 22: 36-40

N.O.W is truly the time to Rise Up and Reach Out to make God our first love and give Him first place in our hearts and lives. God longs for us to give our first fruits and time to ‘HE’ who rules and reigns over all the earth and seas. Now is the time for all His children to Rise Up loving, boldly, and faithfully for all the world to see…how great Thou art as we rededicate our lives to Thee and come together in Christian unity.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.