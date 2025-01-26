Often a child of God finds themselves faced with the task of explaining to someone just what the Church of Christ is. Assuming the questioner is honest and sincere in their inquiry, one would certainly want to give a clear but simple answer to the question. One good response to the question is: It is the church that Jesus built.

“When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?” (Matt. 16:13). After the answers of others, the Lord then asked, “But whom say ye that I am” (Matt. 16:15). Peter answered with the words, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matt. 16:16). After Jesus had blessed Peter for the correct response and assured him and the others that what Peter had confessed had come from heaven, He said, “thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church” (Matt. 16:18). Though many have tried in vain to make Peter the rock upon which the Lord promised to build His church, the rock was the sure foundation that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.

It is important for us to take note of the fact that Jesus promised to build His church. Not only was He the builder, but the church that He built belonged to Him, it was “His church”. Using the same reasoning, the church that Martin Luther built was Martin Luther’s church. The church that Joseph Smith built was Joseph Smith’s church. The church that John Smythe built was John Smith’s church. The important thing about being a part of some institution built by someone other than the Lord is that Jesus said, “Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up” (Matt. 15:13). The psalmist said, “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it” (Psalm 127:1). Do take note of the fact that the Lord only promised to build “one” church. He said, “my church”, not “my churches”.

The church that Jesus built is His body. Paul wrote, “and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, Which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all” (Eph. 1:22-23). The term “body” is used many times in the New Testament in reference to the church that Jesus built. Paul writes that when one is baptized, he is baptized into that body (I Cor. 12:13). Of course this corresponds with what he told the Romans when wrote, “so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death” (Rom. 6:3) and what he said to the Galatians when he wrote, “For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:27). Just as the Bible teaches that Jesus built one church (Matt. 16:18), it teaches that there is just one body (Eph. 4:4), for the church that Jesus built is the body of Christ. Now, the really important thing to note about the church that Jesus built being the body of Christ is that it is those who are in the body of Christ that will be saved. Paul wrote, “…Christ is the head of the church: and he is the saviour of the body” (Eph. 5:23). According to this, the church that Jesus built is the place where all the saved are. This corresponds to what Luke tells us happed when Jesus first built his church. He recorded, “And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved” (Acts 2:47).

Note too, in consideration of the church that Jesus built, that Jesus is the head of it. Paul wrote, “And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence” (Col. 1:18). To the Ephesians Paul wrote, “For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church” (Eph. 5:23). The significance of this is seen in the next verse where he writes, “Therefore as the church is subject unto Christ…” (Eph. 5:24). In short, the church that Jesus built will be in subjection to Christ. It will follow His teachings. Jesus once asked, “And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say (Luke 6:46)?” He also said, “If ye love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). Now the church that Joseph Smith built may well submit to the teachings of Joseph Smith and others may submit to the various creed books of their choosing, but the church that Jesus built will submit only to the teachings of the gospel of Christ.

The church that Jesus built is the kingdom of God! In the account previously mentioned where Jesus said that He would build His church, in the following verse He refers to that same church as “the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 16:19). Isaiah prophesied of the future kingdom and called it the house of God (Isa. 2:1-3) and the apostle Paul tells us that, “…the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth” (I Tim. 3:15). The most important thing about this point is this. Paul writing about when the Lord returns says, “Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father” (I Cor. 15:24). In the day of judgment, it would be advisable to be a citizen of the kingdom that will be delivered to the Father, the church that Jesus built. Be wise, obey the gospel and be a part of the church that Jesus built.

