As with many things, fire can be both a blessing or a curse. Obviously, fire can keep us warm, cook our food and other wonderful blessings. On the other hand, it can destroy homes, as was recently seen in California, injure and even kill man or beast.

Jude, the half brother of our Lord, in reference to teaching and encouraging the lost to make the needed changes in their lives so that they could be spared the torments of hell, said, “And some save, snatching them out of the fire; and on some have mercy with fear; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh”. (Jude 23- ASV). The fire that Jude is fearful of should be much more frightening to us than any house or forest fire. He is referring to the fires of hell.

The Lord spoke of two individuals who died, Lazarus and an un-named rich man. When Lazarus died, angels carried him to a place of comfort, referred to as Abraham’s bosom. It is said of the rich man, “…the rich man died, and was buried; And in hell he lifted up his eyes, being in torments…” (Luke 12:19-23). He begged, “…Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame” (verse 24).

On another occasion wherein Jesus spoke of hell, He said, “And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Where their worm dieth not and the fire is not quenched” (Mark 9:43-44). In His judgement day scene, Jesus describes it as going “…into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matt. 25:41). This is a fire that one must be saved from it, before he or she actually enters into it and no man can put out these flames.

There are two viewpoints from which we wish to consider the subject of snatching souls from the eternal fires of hell. There is a passive sense and an active sense. First, the passive sense. By this, we are talking about each of us doing our own part in keeping ourselves out of the fire. Would it not seem ridiculous for a person to not desire to know that the house he or she is in is on fire? Yet, many do not want to be warned so as to be pulled out of the fire. This is not a new perplexity, for Isaiah wrote, “This is a rebellious people, laying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits” (Isa. 30:9-10).

Paul told Timothy, “…the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4). Thus, it is upon the shoulders of each and every one of us to pay heed to the warnings when they sound. We must guard against being as those Jesus spoke of, saying, “And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, by hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive: For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them” (Matt. 13:14-15). Check out the warning to assure your safety.

On the side of being active, as was the context of Jude 23, it is incumbent upon each and every child of God to, out of compassion for the souls of man, to do all we can to get the warning to those in the burning house. The need is urgent, as the use of the word “snatching” would indicate. Paul wrote, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad”.

He then added, “Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men” (II Cor. 5:10-11). In fact, our own salvation from the fires of hell is at stake when we fail to give warning to those we see to be in the burning house. In His message to Ezekiel, God said of the watchman that failed to give warning, “…the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand” (Ezek. 3:18). The apostle Paul understood this, for he told the Ephesians elders, “Wherefore I take you to record this day, that I am pure from the blood of all men. For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God” (Acts 20:26-27).

The urgency in the need for our action is seen in the severity of the fire, the value of the souls that will be lost, the danger to our own souls upon failure and unknown factor of when we will die and when the Lord will return. It is a fact that only the few will respond to the warning and walk the straight and narrow (Matt. 7:13-14), but it is our job to see that all are warned.

