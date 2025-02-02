Have you spent time studying the book of Hebrews? It is the epistle that comes after the Epistle of Philemon which has only twenty five verses. Paul was chained in a cold prison cell as he wrote this short letter to Philemon. Sharing his deep love and daily prayers for Philemon, Paul encouraged Philemon to keep sharing his faith , love, and encouragement because he was restoring and refreshing the hearts of the saints. Then, Paul pleaded for Philemon to receive his brother Onesimus in love even though he left them once. Paul stressed showing love to Onesimus for he would help them spread the gospel. Paul reminded Philemon that Onesimus was no longer a slave but more than a slave, a beloved brother. He encouraged Philemon by promising to repay him for anything Onesimus might owe him. In closing, Paul asked Philemon to give him joy which would refresh his heart and to prepare a guest room for him. Paul trusted that through Philemon’s prayers, he would be released and go to his home for restoration and greater service to Thee.

The book of Hebrews has thirteen chapters of encouragement, heavenly hope, moral directions, faith, confession, discipline of God, spiritual vitality and immaturity, the Faithful Son, and promise of rest. The eleventh chapter of Hebrews begins with a powerful verse we know by heart.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11 shares how the walls of Jericho fell, Rahab didn’t die because she received and hid the spies and believed in their God, the prophets were tortured and imprisoned, they were stoned, sawed in two, tempted, slain with the sword, wandered around in sheepskins being destitute, afflicted, tormented – of whom the world was not worthy. They wandered in deserts and mountains, dens and caves. And all these, having obtained a good testimony through faith, did not receive the promise. God provided something better for us, that they should not be made perfect apart from us.”

“Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith,who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

The prophet Zechariah was a prophet of restoration during the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem. The word of the Lord came to him, “I saw in the night and behold, a man riding on a red horse was standing among the myrtle trees in the glen (valley), and behind him were red, sorrel (plants), and white horses. Zechariah 1:8, an angel told him, “These are they whom the LORD has sent to patrol the earth” 1:10.

Why should we be surprised? God sends His angels as emissaries over the whole earth to keep watch over us. It is important for us to remember that God knows everything. Zechariah kept encouraging the people to keep building the temple instead of giving in and getting bogged down with discouragement. (How many times have we been stuck and discouraged when God would have us ‘keep on keeping on’ doing His work and rebuilding love, hope, faith, and honor to Him in our land?)

However, when Zechariah called them to account for breaking God’s commandments, the people did not want to hear God’s truth. How sad that their refusal to repent and hear God’s truth led them to end Zechariah’s life. (Matthew 23:25).

The setting of Hebrews 11 was in a valley among the myrtle trees. “They (prophets) were stoned, they were sawed in two; they were put to death by the sword”! How sad God must be to see those who serve Him faithfully restoring and rebuilding; yet, being rebuked by rebellious people who seek to kill, stir hatred, and incite horrible happenings across His creation!

Myrtle blossoms are fragrant when they are crushed. How similar was the death of Zechariah who was a fragrant aroma to God. He was killed for speaking God’s truth. Many of God’s prophets were killed by them; they even crucified Jesus Christ, His only Son!

Charles Spurgeon’s words ring true in these terrible times when sin and strife are rampant and loyal, loving, long suffering Christians are rallying to the cause of Christ!

“Christians are not so much in danger when they are persecuted as when they are admired”! May we, God’s children, continue to restore, rebuild, tell God’s love story, and seek Thee among the myrtle trees. Then, we will have angels among us and a fragrant aroma to God as did Zechariah.

