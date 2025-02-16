If we respond to the title of this message in humility and truthfulness, we have all blamed others and looked back when God said, “Go Forth in Faith”! Yet, how hard it is to see horrible happenings across the world and wonder… why did this happen – who did it- how will we ever get over this and move on – does anyone really know what we’re going through – how can we handle the hurt – looking back seems easier than trying to move forward – where are you God – how did such hatred for our heavenly Father slip into our land, where are answers for evil living and incidents so hard to understand, how can we keep going – who are we to blame?

We spend so much energy wondering who can be blamed for our own or other people’s tragedies, for sinful, complacent, selfish living, and horrible happenings with no consequences at hand for evilness sweeping across our land.

The truth is we spend a lot of energy wondering who can be blamed for our own or other people’s tragedies and tough times that plague people and places all across God’s creation? Getting some satisfaction by pointing fingers at others, even ourselves, seems to give temporary relief or clarity. But God… our precious Savior and best friend is still on the throne and sees all that we and other loyal servants do to build up His kingdom with love and hands to the plow. Yet, our Father God also sees those who play the blame game with evil intentions as they rise up in riches and fame!

Jesus does not allow us or others to get sweet satisfaction by solving our own or other people’s problems through blame. Instead, our good, good Father challenges us to embrace discernment in the middle of our darkness and experience the light of God shining for all the world to see…how great is our God! In Jesus’ vision everything, even the greatest tragedy, can be an occasion for God’s works to be revealed!

How radically new and wonderful our lives would be if we were willing to move beyond blaming to proclaiming the works of GOD in our midst! Yes, there are miracles among us and great things happening that please the Lord but never get shared on nightly newscasts or social media. It is our duty to share God’s Love Story and show the world through loving actions, positive attitudes, and divine intervention and miracles among us …just how great is our God!

The time is now to Rise Up and take a stand for Christ our King, Master of the sea, God our Father, the Holy Spirit our inner GPS, and praise the Lord in Everything! Then, Lord…instead of blaming others, we can spend that energy seeking YOU and being grateful for our Father God’s many works of grace and mercy. Thank you for loving and looking after us for such a time as this when evil lurks at every turn. Yet, our Christian character and love for YOU and others will keep us focused on Father, Son, and Holy Spirit! We will press on – going forth – not looking back as we plow through troubled times we don’t understand but refuse to play the blame game and idly roam. Instead, we will put our trust in God, listen to the Holy Spirit, and look to the eastern sky for Jesus to come and rapture us home.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.