Do you believe there is a hunger in the land we call ‘home sweet home’ – America the Beautiful – home of the brave and the free, our country ‘tis of Thee – sweet land of liberty? The vote would surely be unanimous; there is a desperate hunger for people in the land to ‘turn our eyes upon Jesus’ and honor God as the cornerstone of our nation…as did our forefathers!

How did a hunger to turn away from God seep into our homeland with so little resistance? We are living in a mixed up – messed up land with people sinking in sin and straying from Him?

What will happen in our land God has blessed beyond measure? Sadly, the times have changed as Satan seeks to steal, kill, and destroy our great treasure! Now is truly the time for all Christians to come to the aid of our country by standing up for Jesus with love and repentance flowing from our hearts. It only takes a spark to get a fire going…a spiritual movement that will light fires of revival from sea to shining sea. That’s what our land needs, a cleansing and closer walk with Thee!

While looking through an old paperback hymnal, a song titled “In The Land There Is A Hunger” grabbed my attention. Reading the verses sent chills down my spine. The words of truth addressed the hunger issue facing our land with a cure and a calling that can honor and please The Great I Am!

In The Land There Is A Hunger……..by Michael Lynch 1996

“In the land there is a hunger. In the land there is a need. Not for the taste of water. Not for the taste of bread. In the land there is a hunger. In the land there is a need. For the sound of the word of God upon ev’ry word we feed.

Hear O Lord, my cry. Day and night I call. My soul is thirsting for you my God. Your word O Lord is spirit and life. You have the words, Lord of everlasting life. Only in God is my soul at rest. He is my rock, and my salvation. In the land there is a hunger. In the land there is a need. For the sound of the word of God upon ev’ry word we feed.”

Create In Us ….. Bob Hurd

Create in us a clean heart. Have mercy on us God, in your compassion. Remove our sin. Wash us from our guilt. Create in us a clean heart. O purify our hearts and teach us wisdom; then I shall be cleaner than the snow. Create in us a clean heart. O give us back the joy of your salvation; a willing spirit sustain in us.”

There Is A Longing…. Anne Quigley

“There is a longing in our hearts, O Lord for you to reveal yourself to us. There is a longing in our hearts for love we only find in you, our God. For justice, for freedom, for mercy; hear our prayer. For wisdom, for courage, for comfort: hear our prayers. For healing, for wholeness, for new life: hear our prayer. Lord save us, take pity, light in our darkness. We call you, we wait. Be near, hear our prayer, O,God.”