The book of Ecclesiastes is usually categorized as “wisdom literature” within the Bible. It was penned by Solomon, Son of David and third king of the United Kingdom of God’s people. It is written in the form of an expose of trials of what is in reality important in life and what is just vanity in the end. His trials included such things as great riches, great power and great pleasures and the conclusion was, “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity” (Ecc. 1:2). At the end of the entire expose, he drew his overall conclusion, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man” (Ecc. 12:13).

Many years prior to this, Moses had encapsulated God’s requirements for Israel as they prepared to enter into the promise land saying, “And now, Israel, what doth the Lord thy God require of thee, but to fear the Lord thy God, to walk in all his ways, and to love him, and to serve the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul, To keep the commandments of the Lord, and his statutes, which I command thee this day for thy good?”(Deut. 10:12-13). All of what Moses wrote was included in the shorter version of Solomon. In short, it is imperative that one know and recognize God for who and what He is and to then abide by whatever instructions He has given.

Both passages speak of the need to fear God. This is not a fear such as one has a fear of spiders or snakes. This is more of a reverence and respect of just who God is. It is true indeed that one should fear the results that disobedience to God will incur. The Hebrew writer spoke of the result of willfully sinning saying, “…there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignations, which shall devour the adversaries” (Heb. 10:26-27). A few verses later he wrote, “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31). And, Jesus said, “…fear not them which kill the body, but are no able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell” Matt. 10:28).

Certainly a fear of hell ought to motivate one to be faithful to God. But love, respect and reverence of God is included in that list as well. When one notes the Decalogue that Moses received on the mount and gave to Isarel, they will notice that the first several commands are directed at one’s attitude and reverence to the one God of heaven (Exo. 20:3-7). That love will stimulate sincerity and dedication in fulfilling the commands of God. Jesus said, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). John wrote, “For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous” (I John 5:3). When asked which is the great commandment in the law, His response was, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” (Matt. 22:37). It is when one obeys from the heart, that he will have been made free from sin and become the servant of righteousness (Rom. 6:17-18).

The second part of the conclusion of what man should do is in man’s diligence to do all that God has commanded. Solomon simply said, “Keep His commandments” (Ecc. 12:13), while Moses said to “walk in His ways” and “to keep His commandments”. To keep His commandments includes to walk in his ways. He instructed Isarel, “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Deut. 4:2).

His word for those of us in this Christian age is the gospel of Christ. Peter said, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). When on the mount of transfiguration, in the presence of Jesus, Moses and Elias, God told Peter, James and John, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him” (Matt. 17:5). Jesus said just prior to His ascension into heaven, “…All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth” (Matt. 28:18). Speaking to a multitude, Jesus asked, “And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46). The Hebrew writer, speaking of Jesus wrote, “Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered; And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:8-9).

Though the specifics of what man has to do has changed depending on certain situations such as Noah told to build an ark, or dispensations such as the ending of the law of Moses and the beginning of Christianity, man has always had these same two requirements.

Send any questions or comments to: rcoliver@centurylink.net .