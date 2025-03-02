By God’s grace, we are living in a time when ‘what is wrong seems right and what is right seems wrong’, when people all over the world are falling away from God’s Word and way, when signs of the time are happening all round, Satan’s devious plans seem to be gaining ground, and many of His children are lost with no desire to turn their eyes upon Jesus and Be Found!

While there is reason to be weary and not turn the other cheek, evilness prevails while stealing joy and peaceful sleep. What are we to do as end time troubles have begun? Satan longs to steal, kill, see all God’s children denounce Him and run, run, run! Yet, we know what the Bible says, so let joyful praise and gratitude to our heavenly Father begin! For in the end…God wins!

Our world weeps as war rages on every land. What the devil is doing through the hearts and minds of women and men brings division with hostile actions toward our fellow man. These troubled times are difficult to see and understand. Yet, we must go forth in faith, fervently pray, love God first and love one another, believe and take a firm stand for Father, Son, and Spirit … while reaching out with helping hands!

By God’s Grace…we can use ‘things in our lives’ to silence Satan and bring good from the bad times we go through. He loves and longs for His children to ‘be the hands and feet of Jesus’ with loving loyalty to Thee in all we do. Pivotal decisions in our lives need God’s presence to keep us filled with His goodness and grace. Now is the time for All His children to refuel, reach out, and wisely run our race. For one day time here will end and our destiny…we will face. Let love, honor, and praise for Father, Son, and Spirit begin – for we have blessed assurance that HE wins in the end!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.