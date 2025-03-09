R.U.N. is an acronym for Rise Up Now that gives meaning to things that matter in our lives. We are wise to Rise Up Now and be Rapture Ready, forgive people we have aught against, ask God to guide us through these turbulent times, spend time studying God’s Word and praying earnestly for help and hope, listen to powerful preaching that keeps us closely connected to our heavenly Father – ‘for such a time as this’, and make sure all is right and good between us and God, loved ones, and people He put in our paths during our time on earth! So, let us seek time with the Lord and loved ones as we prepare daily to Rise Up and Run whenever He calls and wherever we are led to in service to Thee.

Billy Graham was a willing vessel when the time came for him to Rise Up and preach the Word of God at home in the mountains of North Carolina and across the world. Did you know that Dr. Graham was one of the most admired men in the world forty-eight times, more than any other person in the history of the world. When calls came, this mountain man was ready and willing to

Rise Up with a powerful voice and even more powerful message about salvation through the gospel of Christ. Dr. Graham’s message about salvation was shared with more people than anyone else in the history of our world. How blessed people were to listen to Billy Graham’s sermons and share them wherever they went.

Rev. Billy Graham was a willing vessel sharing the Word and love of our Lord and Savior wherever He was called to preach and reach out to pray with and propel people to secure a personal relationship with God. What a blessing Dr. Graham bestowed on nearly every president since 1945. He met with Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, James Carter, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Most of the time, Dr. Graham offered advice and spiritual insight to these presidents – the most powerful men in the world. How humbling to think of the times Billy Graham was willing to ‘Rise Up Now’ (R.U.N.), make a lasting impact on lives, and bring people to Jesus across God’s creation.

Only days after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on our country, Billy Graham led our nation in a powerful prayer service. He reminded each American listening that the most important thing in our lives is our relationship with God through His Son Jesus. He spoke words of hope to a nation in mourning and disbelief.

“And from the cross, God declares, ‘I love you. I know the heartaches and sorrows and the pains that you feel. But, I love you…there is hope for eternal life, for Christ has conquered evil and death, and hell. And yes, there is hope.”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.