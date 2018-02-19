Valentine dinner recently celebrated by the Just-A-Mere Garden Club

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club members and their husbands enjoyed the annual Valentine dinner on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brass Lantern Steak House in Dunn.

A private dining room was decorated with red and white table arrangements featuring both flowers and valentines, which complemented the maroon and white table linens. Cherubs and valentines were used elsewhere for all to enjoy. Valentine favors of cookies, candy, a heart-shaped ornament, and cookie cutter were at each place setting.

Presiding at the dinner was President Catherine Gilmore who welcomed the members and guests. The response was by Ray Best.

Pattie Godwin presented the devotion on the legend of the valentine and how Valentine’s Day began. Scripture was read, and she asked the blessing for the dinner.

The group enjoyed a delicious meal with an entree of choice along with the salad bar.

A time of fellowship was enjoyed one with another. The drawing for the door prize followed and was won by Rita Wilson. The gentlemen were remembered with token gifts.

The occasion was enjoyed by fourteen in attendance. Karene Smith and Beverly Best of the social committee were responsible for the arrangements for the delightful evening.

Pattie Godwin presents the devotion at the Valentine dinner for the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Just-a-mere.jpg Pattie Godwin presents the devotion at the Valentine dinner for the Just-A-Mere Garden Club.