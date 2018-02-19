Valentine social at Golden Years Home

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club treated the residents and staff of the Golden Years Home to a Valentine social on Feb. 9. Catherine Gilmore, Dixie Honeycutt, Betsy Williams, and Martha Turner were present to prepare refreshment plates and visit with those at the Falcon facility. Activity Director Sally Smith assisted the club ladies.

