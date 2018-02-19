An evening with UMO

February 19, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle, Photo Gallery 0

Over 150 people attended “An Evening with UMO,” the University’s annual Alumni scholarship fundraising event.

The ever-popular band Spare Change provided entertainment for ‘An Evening with UMO.’

Large and small items were raffled off throughout the evening, including a trip to the Bahamas, a fine dining package, and excursions to Wilmington, Raleigh, and Asheville.

 
 

Over 150 people attended “An Evening with UMO,” the University’s annual Alumni scholarship fundraising event.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_UMO-evening3.jpgOver 150 people attended “An Evening with UMO,” the University’s annual Alumni scholarship fundraising event.

The ever-popular band Spare Change provided entertainment for ‘An Evening with UMO.’
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_UMO-evening2.jpgThe ever-popular band Spare Change provided entertainment for ‘An Evening with UMO.’

Large and small items were raffled off throughout the evening, including a trip to the Bahamas, a fine dining package, and excursions to Wilmington, Raleigh, and Asheville.

 
 

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_UMO-evening.jpg Large and small items were raffled off throughout the evening, including a trip to the Bahamas, a fine dining package, and excursions to Wilmington, Raleigh, and Asheville.

 
 