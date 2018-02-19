Over 150 people attended “An Evening with UMO,” the University’s annual Alumni scholarship fundraising event.
The ever-popular band Spare Change provided entertainment for ‘An Evening with UMO.’
Large and small items were raffled off throughout the evening, including a trip to the Bahamas, a fine dining package, and excursions to Wilmington, Raleigh, and Asheville.
