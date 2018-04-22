Smithsonian exhibit on display at Sprunt

KENANSVILLE — The Smithsonian Traveling exhibition The Way We Worked, hosted by the Cowan Museum of History and Science in Kenansville, will be on display at James Sprunt Community College from May 5 to June 16. The gallery hours will be from 12 to 9 p.m. , Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit tour, as well as events, are free and open to the general public. The exhibit will be shown in the Boyette Building, Room 113.

James Sprunt Community College is one of six sites chosen in North Carolina that the exhibit will be on display. The exhibition will showcase how American workers performed a variety of jobs that powered our society, such as farmers, office workers, factory workers, homemakers, truckers, and the million more that contribute to our way of life. It will feature the many changes that have occurred to our workforce over the past 150 years.

The Way We Worked exhibit is adapted from an original exhibition developed by the National Archives. This event is being brought to our state by the North Carolina Humanities Council and is made possible by support from the Porter Durham family.

The exhibition will feature live demonstrations from local museums such as corn shelling, drilling, and wood sawing from Tarlike Branch Farms Museum in Beulaville. Attendees will have an opportunity to take part in a honey tasting. Some demonstrations will be interactive, allowing visitors to try their hand at various tasks. Visitors will also have a chance to hear workers tell their own stories and view films of various industries.

The exhibition is currently on display in Blowing Rock and will also be featured in Fayetteville, Newton, and Cullowhee.

The Cowan Museum of History and Science will take part in Liberty Hall Restoration’s Heritage Day. At Liberty Hall learn about the skills that people from the 1800’s had that they called “daily life.” At the Cowan Museum, see a blacksmith work in the blacksmith shop on the grounds, delight in free mini ham biscuits from Smithfield Foods, and enjoy products from the Duplin Winery.

The Way We Worked has been made possible in Kenansville by the North Carolina Humanities Council.

The Way We Worked, an exhibition created by the National Archives, is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.