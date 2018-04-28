Garden club holds monthly meeting

Martha Turner, winner of the hostess gift, with Rena McLamb, hostess at the April meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. - Martha Turner, winner of the hostess gift, with Rena McLamb, hostess at the April meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. -

Rena McLamb hosted the Just-A-Mere Garden Club for its monthly meeting at the fellowship hall of Piney Green Baptist Church. The hostess added Easter lilies and blooming azaleas to the fellowship hall for the April 3 meeting.

President Catherine Gilmore opened the meeting with the reading of the club collect. There were 10 members present.

Beverly Best’s devotion focused on lilies. Scripture provides assurance of God’s care, just the same as He tends to the lilies.

Program speaker was Betsy Williams who spoke on “Sharing Seeds and Plants.” When sharing seeds and plants, this saves on expense, it continues plant life from year to year, and it is a joy to share with others. The club president gave potted “babies” from her airplane plant to share with fellow members.

Plans were made to attend a planning meeting at Eastover about the fall board meeting.

It was decided to have a work session on the club’s constitution and address any area that needs to be updated.

Martha Turner won a potted hydrangea in the hostess gift drawing.

The meeting closed with the group quoting together the club motto.

Afterwards the hostess served refreshments of key lime pie and turtle pie, along with a number of finger foods. Lime punch and soft drinks were also enjoyed.

Martha Turner, winner of the hostess gift, with Rena McLamb, hostess at the April meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_20180403_200425.jpg Martha Turner, winner of the hostess gift, with Rena McLamb, hostess at the April meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club.