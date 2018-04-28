Moores Creek Visitor Center reopens

The Moores Creek Visitor Center has reopened following recent renovations. - The Moores Creek Visitor Center has reopened following recent renovations. - Patriot’s Hall is now open to the public for social events. - Patriot’s Hall is now open to the public for social events. -

CURRIE — Moores Creek National Battlefield officials have announced that the park’s two main visitor use facilities, the primary Visitor Center and the recreational use Patriots Hall Community Center, are now opened to the public.

The Visitor Center has been closed since mid-November due to construction updates on the 1950’s facility. The center received a new metal roof and updated flooring that will help to extend the life of this 60 year old structure. The Visitor Center will resume normal operational hours: the facility is opened Wednesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; it is closed along with the rest of the park on all federal holidays.

Patriots Hall, another 1950’s structure, also known as a Mission 66 building, was in serious need of renovations and updates when Hurricane Matthew hit the area in 2016. The facility received 3 feet of water and forced the structure to close to the public. After numerous projects to repair the flood-damaged facility, and after many updates, including the installation of an HVAC system, this community building is now once again open to the public and available for rental. Many locals can recall family reunions, gatherings, and parties in this facility. The park is now taking Special Use applications to reserve this facility for your upcoming event.

For more information on these facilities, or to reserve Patriots Hall, please contact the Chief of Interpretation at Matthew_Woods@nps.gov