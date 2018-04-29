What’s cookin’?

April 29, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Sampson County Schools

Monday, April 30

Chef salad w/chicken

Nachos w/beef

Fiesta black beans

Fresh carrot sticks w/dip

Baked apples

Mixed fruit

Milk

Tuesday, May 1

Chicken fillet on bun

Rib-B-Que

Sweet potato fries

Green beans

Applesauce

Fresh fruit

Milk

Wednesday, May 2

Cheeseburger

Pizza

Potato puffs

Steamed broccoli w/cheese

Applesauce

Fresh fruit

Milk

Thursday, May 3

PB&J sandwich

Pork chop sandwich

Glazed carrots

Breaded okra

Variety of fresh fruit

Milk

Friday, May 4

NO SCHOOL

Clinton City Schools

Monday, April 30

Beef nachos w/Tostitos

Chicken fajita wrap w/rice

Pinto beans

Corn

Applesauce

Tuesday, May 1

Chicken Alfredo w/roll

Grilled ham and cheese

Broccoli florets

Steamed carrots

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, May 2

Hamburger steak, rice and roll

Corn dog

Green beans

Toasted sweet potato chunks

Peaches

Thursday, May 3

Cheeseburger

Hot dog

French fries

Baked beans

Sliced pears

Friday, May 4

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Fish fillet on bun

Green peas

Pineapple tidbits