Garland seniors begin enjoying spring

Greetings to all my seniors, I do hope you are enjoying this beautiful weather. The hard work of God is so amazing- the green trees the flowers and the butterflies- all the colors, who else but God could do this?

Ms. Fanny Johnson enjoyed her 99th birthday with a birthday blast at Garland Senior center. A big cake, chicken and fish, hushpuppies cooked in the wash pot by family and friends. Chase Jordan was there to share her story. Ms. Fanny was very excited. When asked what advice she would give for long life, her response was, “Love God, everyone else and treat your fellow man right.” What good advice!

A special thanks to Ms. Tammy Taylor for visiting the Garland Senior Center and playing BINGO with our seniors. My Seniors love special treats.

This week we start our Diabetes Class, it’s not too late to sign up! Come on out on Monday May, May 7, and we will sign you up. It’s a really fun class that is full of educational information.

Seniors, please don’t forget our movie day. The $5 fee will get you a movie, popcorn and a soda. For more information, call Ms. Lisa Henderson at 910-592-4653. She has all the information.

Please remember Ms. Becky Jenkins as she is recovering at home with a serious eye infection. She does request prayer in her time of sickness. God bless Ms. Jenkins as we certainly do miss her sweet presence here at the GSC.

A special thanks to our own Linda Hill and Mary Smith for the wonderful, well searched information on positive outlooks on life and how to overcome low self-esteem. I would encourage this program to anyone and everyone- Great information.

Stay reminded of the Medicare Fraud and Benefit program sponsored by the N.C. Step program. Presenters will be Barbara Pope and Stephanie Bias on June 18, 2018 from 9-11 a.m. at the Roseboro Nutrition Site and will present this topic at 1 p.m. at the Garland Senior Center. Please come on out and join us for this great program and all the upcoming programs we have to offer. We look forward to seeing you all soon!

Words to live by: Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts…. It’s never too late to be what you might have been…. Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody ….the struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow….My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style…. Focus on all the good things and none of the bad things will matter anymore…. Live, love and laugh!

By Marie Faircloth Under The Shade Tree

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

