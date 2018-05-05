What’s cookin?

Sampson County Schools
Monday, May 7
Chef salad w/chicken
Hog dog
French fries
Steamed cabbage
Peaches
Mixed fruit
Milk
Tuesday, May 8
Spaghetti w/meat sauce
Chicken nuggets
Green beans
Glazed carrots
Diced pears
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, May 9
Pizza
Cheeseburger
Sweet potato fries
Steamed broccoli w/cheese
Peaches
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, May 10
PB&J sandwich
Salisbury steak, rice, gravy
Carrot sticks
Toss salad
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, May 11
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Milk
Clinton City Schools
Monday, May 7
Chick fillet
Beef rib hoagie
Green beans
Whole baby potatoes
Applesauce
Tuesday, May 8
Corn dog
Grilled ham and cheese
Broccoli w/cheese
Black eye peas
Sliced pears
Wednesday, May 9
Fried chicken, rice, gravy, corn muffin
Pork chop sandwich
Sweet potato chunks
Collards
Peaches
Thursday, May 10
BBQ pork sandwich
Cheeseburger
French fries
Cole slaw
Baked beans
Mixed fruit
Friday, May 11
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Chicken salad on croissant
Green peas
Pineapple tidbits