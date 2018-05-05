What’s cookin?

May 5, 2018

Sampson County Schools

Monday, May 7

Chef salad w/chicken

Hog dog

French fries

Steamed cabbage

Peaches

Mixed fruit

Milk

Tuesday, May 8

Spaghetti w/meat sauce

Chicken nuggets

Green beans

Glazed carrots

Diced pears

Fresh fruit

Milk

Wednesday, May 9

Pizza

Cheeseburger

Sweet potato fries

Steamed broccoli w/cheese

Peaches

Fresh fruit

Milk

Thursday, May 10

PB&J sandwich

Salisbury steak, rice, gravy

Carrot sticks

Toss salad

Variety of fresh fruit

Milk

Friday, May 11

Fish fillet sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Mixed fruit

Fresh fruit

Milk

Clinton City Schools

Monday, May 7

Chick fillet

Beef rib hoagie

Green beans

Whole baby potatoes

Applesauce

Tuesday, May 8

Corn dog

Grilled ham and cheese

Broccoli w/cheese

Black eye peas

Sliced pears

Wednesday, May 9

Fried chicken, rice, gravy, corn muffin

Pork chop sandwich

Sweet potato chunks

Collards

Peaches

Thursday, May 10

BBQ pork sandwich

Cheeseburger

French fries

Cole slaw

Baked beans

Mixed fruit

Friday, May 11

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Chicken salad on croissant

Green peas

Pineapple tidbits