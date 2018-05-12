What’s cookin?

May 12, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Sampson County Schools

Monday, May 14

Chef salad w/chicken

Nachos w/beef

Fiesta black beans

Fresh carrot sticks w/dip

Baked apples

Mixed fruit

Milk

Tuesday, May 15

Chicken fillet in bun

Rib-B-Que

Sweet potato fries

Green beans

Applesauce

Fresh fruit

Milk

Wednesday, May 16

Pizza

Cheeseburger

Potato puffs

Steamed broccoli w/cheese

Applesauce

Fresh fruit

Milk

Thursday, May 17

PB&J sandwich

Pork chop sandwich

Glazed carrots

Breaded okra

Variety of fresh fruit

Milk

Friday, May 18

Fish fillet sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Mixed fruit

Fresh fruit

Milk

Clinton City Schools

Monday, May 14

Beef a roni w/roll

Grilled ham and cheese

Green beans

Baked apples

Tuesday, May 15

Chicken nuggets w/roll

Sloppy Joe on bun

Corn

Broccoli w/cheese

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, May 16

Meatloaf w/breadstick

Chicken cheesesteak

Mashed potatoes

Black eye peas

Peaches

Thursday, May 17

Brunswick stew w/corn muffin

Hog dog

Sweet potato fries

Baked beans

Sliced pears

Friday, May 18

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Turkey, ham and cheese croissant

Green peas

Pineapple tidbits