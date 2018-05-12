What’s cookin?

Sampson County Schools
Monday, May 14
Chef salad w/chicken
Nachos w/beef
Fiesta black beans
Fresh carrot sticks w/dip
Baked apples
Mixed fruit
Milk
Tuesday, May 15
Chicken fillet in bun
Rib-B-Que
Sweet potato fries
Green beans
Applesauce
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, May 16
Pizza
Cheeseburger
Potato puffs
Steamed broccoli w/cheese
Applesauce
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, May 17
PB&J sandwich
Pork chop sandwich
Glazed carrots
Breaded okra
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, May 18
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Milk
Clinton City Schools
Monday, May 14
Beef a roni w/roll
Grilled ham and cheese
Green beans
Baked apples
Tuesday, May 15
Chicken nuggets w/roll
Sloppy Joe on bun
Corn
Broccoli w/cheese
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, May 16
Meatloaf w/breadstick
Chicken cheesesteak
Mashed potatoes
Black eye peas
Peaches
Thursday, May 17
Brunswick stew w/corn muffin
Hog dog
Sweet potato fries
Baked beans
Sliced pears
Friday, May 18
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Turkey, ham and cheese croissant
Green peas
Pineapple tidbits