David Holt and the Lightning Bolts to perform

David Holt and the Lightning Bolts, including Josh Goforth, Laura Boosinger, Byron Hedgepeth and Jeff Hersk, will appear at Tweetsie Railroad on May 26. (Courtesy photo) - David Holt and the Lightning Bolts, including Josh Goforth, Laura Boosinger, Byron Hedgepeth and Jeff Hersk, will appear at Tweetsie Railroad on May 26. (Courtesy photo) -

The four-time Grammy Award-winning group David Holt and the Lightning Bolts will perform live at Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday, May 26. Shows are at noon and 3 p.m.

David Holt and the Lighting Bolts provide entertainment for the whole family by performing authentic mountain music and sharing humorous stories. They keep their sound fun and fresh by using more than 10 instruments, from banjos and guitars to paper bags. Holt has toured full-time as a folk musician and entertainer since 1981 and continues to visit Tweetsie Railroad to share his talents and stories with guests. Holt has won four Grammys for his musical talents and has played with other musical legends like Fed Cockerham and Doc Watson.

Holt will be joined by fellow band members, Josh Goforth, Laura Boosinger, Byron Hedgepeth and Jeff Hersk to give a performance that is fun, diverse and energetic. According to Singout Magazine, “The musicianship is impeccable. Their concerts resonate with energy from start to finish.”

Both shows are included in general park admission and are sponsored by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. For more details about David Holt or David Holt and the Lightning Bolts, including discography, tour dates and awards, visit DavidHolt.com.