Seniors gearing up for celebration

Greetings! Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets, so love the people who treat you right, forget about the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it’d be worth it (Author Unknown). You know! Harold Kushner once wrote “I think of life as a good book. The further you get into it, the more it begins to make sense!” Now remember the secret to life is to love who you are, warts and all. When you look at your life, the happiness is family happiness — Joyce Brothers.

I feel like just writing about wisdom and knowledge of our elders. Let it soak in. Mary Kay Morrison once said, “Almost all of the research strongly supports the benefits of using humor to maximize living.”

All seniors and friends of all ages, please mark your calendars for May 24 for the Older American’s Day Celebration. Come bring your friends for lots of food, fun, and fellowship as the Garland Senior Center serves up a free breakfast from 8-10 a.m.. Come and enjoy a great time with us!

Please join us every Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. for our free diabetic class that will last for six weeks. Mark your calendars for June 18 for the Medicare Fraud Benefits Prevention classes that will be at the Roseboro Senior Center at 9 a.m. and Garland Senior Center from 1-2 p.m.

Are you bored lonely or just need something to do? Listen I have the perfect idea. Volunteer. Consider volunteering at a local senior center or nutrition site All will be a blessing – one meal a day makes a difference. Try it and see!

Again, I will say I am so excited about the Older Americans Day celebration. Come on and get excited with me! For more information about our Older American’s Day, call Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. We look forward to hearing from you all soon.

May God continue to Bless you all with His Love and Mercy, along with His Grace and Forgiveness. Life is all about living, loving, and laughing. As Mother’s Day approaches let’s be most thankful and appreciative for the Mothers in our lives. Some people are very fortunate to have their Mothers, and some aren’t. For all who’s Mothers have passed on, let them always live on through the memories as we love and care as our Mothers have. Even luckier are the ones who have found women to look up to and admire as Motherly figures in their lives. Embrace love as our Mothers always have.

Remember if you help someone as you go along then your living won’t be in vain — testimony of Eloise Brewington.

By Marie Faircloth Under the Shade Tree

Marie Faircloth is the director at the Garland Senior Center.

